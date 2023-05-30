Delhi Murder Case Live: पुलिस ने साहिल को दो दिन रिमांड पर लिया, नेता पहुंच रहे पीड़िता के परिवार से मिलने

Live
#WATCH दिल्ली: भाजपा सांसद हंस राज हंस मृतक पीड़िता के परिजनों से मुलाकात करने पहुंचे।— ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) May 30, 2023
कल शाहबाद डेयरी इलाके में 16 साल की लड़की की आरोपी साहिल ने चाकू मारकर हत्या कर दी थी। आरोपी को आज अदालत में पेश किया गया और उसे 2 दिन की पुलिस हिरासत में भेज दिया गया। pic.twitter.com/2s3IoXoO2T
Delhi govt to provide ex gratia of Rs 10 lakh to family of 16-year-old girl killed in Shahbad Dairy area: CM Kejriwal— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 30, 2023
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
Followed