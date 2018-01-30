अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   Lifestyle ›   Yoga and Health ›   Students Should Practise Pushan Mudra To Improve Memory Power

याद्दाश्त बढ़ाने के लिए छात्रों को जरूर करना चाहिए यह काम

ऊर्जा डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Tue, 30 Jan 2018 01:07 PM IST
Students Should Practise Pushan Mudra To Improve Memory Power
परीक्षा के दिनों में यह मुद्रा विद्यार्थियों के लिए उपयोगी है
पूषाण मुद्रा से प्राण, व्यान और अपान तीनों वायु के लाभ एक साथ मिलते हैं। इससे जठराग्नि मजबूत होती है। याद्दाश्त बढ़ती है। परीक्षा के दिनों में यह मुद्रा विद्यार्थियों के लिए उपयोगी होगी। विशेषज्ञ डॉ. प्रशांत कुमार से जानें इसे करने का तरीका।

ऐसे करें
दाएं हाथ से व्यान मुद्रा बनाएं यानी अंगूठे, तर्जनी और मध्यमा के शीर्ष को मिलाएं। अनामिका तथा कनिष्ठा को सीधी रखें। फिर बाएं हाथ से अपान मुद्रा बनाएं यानी अंगूठे, मध्यमा और अनामिका के अग्रभाग को मिलाएं। तर्जनी और कनिष्ठा को सीधी रखें। दाएं हाथ से व्यान मुद्रा का विकल्प चुनें या प्राण मुद्रा का, लेकिन बाएं हाथ में अपान मुद्रा ही रहेगी। गहरी व धीमी सांस के साथ 15-15 मिनट तक तीन बार करें।
pushan mudra memory power yoga for students

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News App अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all health tips in Hindi yoga tips in hindi. Stay updated with us for all breaking hindi news from lifestyle and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

Superb show continues at Box Office Collection of Sanjay Leela Bhansali Padmaavat
Bollywood

Box Office Collection: 150 करोड़ क्लब में शामिल होने के करीब ‘पद्मावत’, जानिए 5वें दिन तक का कलेक्शन

30 जनवरी 2018

Chris Gayle shares his photo in punjabi look, After picked in Preety Zinta kIng eleven Punjab
Bollywood

बॉलीवुड हसीना प्रीति जिंटा की टीम में आते ही क्रिस गेल बन गए पंजाबी, पगड़ी में शेयर की PHOTO

30 जनवरी 2018

bobby deol body transformation for race 3 will shocked you
Bollywood

'रेस 3' में बॉबी देओल के आगे टिक नहीं पाएंगे सलमान खान, 23 साल के करियर में पहली ‌बार होगा ऐसा

30 जनवरी 2018

Padmaavat will not release in Malaysia
Bollywood

जब पाकिस्तान में हरी झंडी तो जानिए क्यों इस मुस्लिम बाहुल देश में बैन हुई 'पद्मावत'?

30 जनवरी 2018

boxoffice analysis of Padmaavat vs Bahubali 2
Bollywood

बंपर कमाई के मामले में बाहुबली 2 के सामने बौनी है 'पद्मावत', आंकड़े चौंकाने वाले

30 जनवरी 2018

shilpa shinde refuses to acknowledge bigg boss contestant vikas gupta
Television

मीडिया के सामने शिल्पा शिंदे ने विकास गुप्‍ता को पहचानने से किया इंकार, बोलीं- 'मैं नहीं जानती उसे'

30 जनवरी 2018

Deepika Padukone now has the highest number of Rs 100 crore films
Bollywood

'पद्मावत' से दीपिका ने किया ऐसा कारनामा जो आजतक कोई बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस न कर सकीं

30 जनवरी 2018

Padmaavat online leak, these is how fans downloading Sanjay Leela Bhansali movie
Bollywood

'पद्मावत' हुई ऑनलाइन लीक, लोग ऐसे कर रहे फ्री में डाउनलोड, भंसाली को हो सकता है इतना नुकसान

30 जनवरी 2018

Veteran actor Zeenat Aman files a complaint of criminal intimidation
Bollywood

एक्ट्रेस जीनत अमान से छेड़छाड़, WhatsApp पर अश्लील मैसेज मिलने से परेशान होकर अब उठाया ये कदम

30 जनवरी 2018

how has picturised Johar scene in padmaavat
Bollywood

'पद्मावत' में कैसे फिल्माया गया 'जौहर' जैसा मुश्किल सीन, कहानी रोमांचित कर देगी

30 जनवरी 2018

Most Read

Importance And Process Of Yogic Technique Kunjal Kriya
Yoga and Health

कुंजल क्रिया: नहीं होंगे पेट संबंधी रोग

इस तकनीक से कब्ज, पित्त, कफ, गैस आदि रोगों से मुक्ति मिलती है।

30 जनवरी 2018

cooled, cough and fever now possible to protect from these deadly diseases of winter
Yoga and Health

सर्दी, खाँसी और बुखार- सर्दियों की इन घातक बीमारियों से बचाव अब संभव

23 जनवरी 2018

jalandhara bandha health benefits
Yoga and Health

जालंधर बंध: रक्त संचार को सुचारू रखना है तो ये योगासन करें

27 जनवरी 2018

cure of acidity and gas problems through agnisar kriya
Yoga and Health

अग्निसार क्रिया: अब नहीं होंगे गैस की समस्या से परेशान

3 जनवरी 2018

benefits of nirmal mudra yoga pose
Yoga and Health

निर्मल मुद्रा: खून को साफ करना है तो कीजिए ये योगासन

11 जनवरी 2018

Kaki mudra helps in curing cold and cough
Yoga and Health

काकी मुद्रा: सर्दी में शरीर को गर्म रखना है तो कीजिए ये योगासन

17 जनवरी 2018

Fish Pose Or Saral Matsyasana Improve Digestion
Yoga and Health

सरल मत्स्यासन: शरीर की पाचन शक्ति बढ़ाने का अचूक उपाय

27 दिसंबर 2017

udgeeth pranayama to Reduce swelling of feet
Yoga and Health

उद्गीत प्राणायाम: पांव की सूजन से दिलाए छुटकारा

4 जनवरी 2018

benefits of apan mudra yoga pose
Yoga and Health

अपान मुद्रा: गर्भाशय से संबंधित रोग करने हैं तो कीजिए ये योगासन

9 जनवरी 2018

want to be physically healthy, try this yoga
Yoga and Health

रहना है फिट एंड फाइन, तो आजमाइए ये योग बदल जाएगी जिंदगी

10 दिसंबर 2017

Related Videos

जॉन अब्राहम ने सालों की मेहनत के बाद पाई ऐसी जबरदस्त बॉडी, वीडियो

जॉन अब्राहम ने सालों साल मेहनत कर और जिम में पसीना बहाकर जबरदस्त बॉडी हासिल की है।

25 दिसंबर 2017

Walk on wet grass in morning, when dew drops are visible and can be felt special story 2:06

सुबह गीली घास पर चलने से होंगे गजब के फायदे, देखें वीडियो

6 दिसंबर 2017

Say bye to belly fat and obesity with these effective work outs special story 2:11

ये वर्क आउट कर आप कह सकते हैं मोटापे को हमेशा के लिए अलविदा

1 दिसंबर 2017

smoking cause many type of diseases special story 2:24

क्या आपके फेफड़े भी हैं इतने काले, इस वीडियो को जरूर देखें

21 नवंबर 2017

if you are not feeling hungry try these tips special story 1:58

अगर नहीं लगती भूख तो इन घरेलू नुस्खों को अपनाएं

20 नवंबर 2017

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.