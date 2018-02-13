अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   Lifestyle ›   Yoga and Health ›   matangi mudra health benefits

मातंगी मुद्रा: जबड़े का दर्द दूर करता है यह योगासन

ऊर्जा डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Tue, 13 Feb 2018 12:59 PM IST
matangi mudra health benefits
matangi mudra
अक्लदाढ़ या किसी भी अन्य कारण से जबड़े के दर्द में होने वाली असहनीय पीड़ा में मातंगी मुद्रा किसी शक्तिशाली इंजेक्शन की तरह दो-तीन मिनट में ही अपना असर दिखाती है। दोनों हाथों की उंगलियों को आपस में फंसा लें, लेकिन मध्यमा उंगलियों को सीधा रखकर आपस में मिला लें। इस प्रकार मुद्रा बनाकर हाथों को पेट पर रखें। फिर अपने ध्यान को मणिपुर चक्र (नाभि) पर केंद्रित कर अपनी सांस को देखें। दिन में तीन बार 4-4 मिनट के लिए इस मुद्रा को करें।
yoga poses yoga mudras health benefits

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News App अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all health tips in Hindi yoga tips in hindi. Stay updated with us for all breaking hindi news from lifestyle and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

akshay kumar not doing verghese kurien biopic confirmed
Bollywood

'पैडमैन' के करोड़ों कमाने के बावजूद अक्षय ने की बायोपिक से तौबा, नहीं बनेंगे 'मिल्कमैन'

13 फरवरी 2018

Padmaavat become the most successful period drama film in Bollywood
Bollywood

18 दिन बाद 'पद्मावत के नाम दर्ज हुआ नया रिकॉर्ड, भंसाली इससे अभी तक हैं अनजान

13 फरवरी 2018

kriti sanon leaves for chandigarh to shoot for Arjun Patiala with Diljit dosanjh
Bollywood

लिफ्ट में फंसने के बाद 'वैलेंटाइन डे' मनाने अब कहां जा रहीं हैं कृति सेनन ?

13 फरवरी 2018

vinod mehra son rohan mehra started his carrer with nikhil adwani film baazaar
Bollywood

कुछ दिनों में ही इस फील्ड पर राज करेगा विनोद मेहरा का बेटा, पिता जिंदा तो गर्व से सीना होता चौड़ा

13 फरवरी 2018

sholay director ramesh sippy first raj kapoor award
Bollywood

रमेश सिप्पी को पहला 'राज कपूर पुरस्कार', कभी 'शोले' बनाने के लिए नहीं थे पैसे

13 फरवरी 2018

Ranveer Singh shares his feelings on working with Anushka sharma and Deepika Padukone
Bollywood

रणवीर सिंह ने एक साथ क्यों लिया अनुष्का और दीपिका का नाम ? किस बात का दिया क्रेडिट ?

13 फरवरी 2018

Anurag Kashyap first time speaks about his relationship with Shubhra Shetty
Bollywood

3 साल बाद अपने रिश्ते पर खुलकर बोले अनुराग कश्यप, 22 साल छोटी लड़की से है अफेयर

13 फरवरी 2018

Everyone amazed after newly wed bride delivery after a wedding kiss
World of Wonders

'वेडिंग किस' करते ही दुल्हन ने जना बच्चा, देखकर सब रह गए हैरान

13 फरवरी 2018

Kiss Day 2018 Weird Facts About Kissing
Weird Stories

इस दिन भूलकर भी न करना पत्नी को KISS, चुकाना पड़ सकता है भारी जुर्माना

13 फरवरी 2018

Bobby Deol not making comeback with Race 3, to be seen in Yamla Pagla Deewana phir se with salman
Bollywood

'रेस 3' से कमबैक नहीं कर रहे बॉबी देओल, सलमान खान के साथ पहले दिखेंगे इस फिल्म में

13 फरवरी 2018

Most Read

Research proves Vitamin D3 prevents heart damage
Yoga and Health

शोधकर्ताओं का दावा, दिल को क्षति से बचाता है विटामिन डी3

अमेरिका की ओहिओ यूनिवर्सिटी के शोधकर्ताओं ने दावा किया है कि विटामिन डी3 दिल को क्षति से बचाता है

10 फरवरी 2018

Students Should Practise Pushan Mudra To Improve Memory Power
Yoga and Health

याद्दाश्त बढ़ाने के लिए छात्रों को जरूर करना चाहिए यह काम

31 जनवरी 2018

Importance And Process Of Yogic Technique Kunjal Kriya
Yoga and Health

कुंजल क्रिया: नहीं होंगे पेट संबंधी रोग

30 जनवरी 2018

cooled, cough and fever now possible to protect from these deadly diseases of winter
Yoga and Health

सर्दी, खाँसी और बुखार- सर्दियों की इन घातक बीमारियों से बचाव अब संभव

23 जनवरी 2018

benefits of nirmal mudra yoga pose
Yoga and Health

निर्मल मुद्रा: खून को साफ करना है तो कीजिए ये योगासन

11 जनवरी 2018

benefits of apan mudra yoga pose
Yoga and Health

अपान मुद्रा: गर्भाशय से संबंधित रोग करने हैं तो कीजिए ये योगासन

9 जनवरी 2018

jalandhara bandha health benefits
Yoga and Health

जालंधर बंध: रक्त संचार को सुचारू रखना है तो ये योगासन करें

27 जनवरी 2018

Kaki mudra helps in curing cold and cough
Yoga and Health

काकी मुद्रा: सर्दी में शरीर को गर्म रखना है तो कीजिए ये योगासन

17 जनवरी 2018

want to be physically healthy, try this yoga
Yoga and Health

रहना है फिट एंड फाइन, तो आजमाइए ये योग बदल जाएगी जिंदगी

10 दिसंबर 2017

Kidney Mudra can dissolve Kidney problems
Yoga and Health

ऑफिस में बैठे-बैठे करें ये योग, कभी नहीं होगी किडनी की समस्या

14 नवंबर 2017

Related Videos

जॉन अब्राहम ने सालों की मेहनत के बाद पाई ऐसी जबरदस्त बॉडी, वीडियो

जॉन अब्राहम ने सालों साल मेहनत कर और जिम में पसीना बहाकर जबरदस्त बॉडी हासिल की है।

25 दिसंबर 2017

Walk on wet grass in morning, when dew drops are visible and can be felt special story 2:06

सुबह गीली घास पर चलने से होंगे गजब के फायदे, देखें वीडियो

6 दिसंबर 2017

Say bye to belly fat and obesity with these effective work outs special story 2:11

ये वर्क आउट कर आप कह सकते हैं मोटापे को हमेशा के लिए अलविदा

1 दिसंबर 2017

smoking cause many type of diseases special story 2:24

क्या आपके फेफड़े भी हैं इतने काले, इस वीडियो को जरूर देखें

21 नवंबर 2017

if you are not feeling hungry try these tips special story 1:58

अगर नहीं लगती भूख तो इन घरेलू नुस्खों को अपनाएं

20 नवंबर 2017

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.