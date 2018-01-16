Download App
Kaki mudra helps in curing cold and cough

काकी मुद्रा: सर्दी में शरीर को गर्म रखना है तो कीजिए ये योगासन

डॉ. शैलेन्द्र शेखर Updated Tue, 16 Jan 2018 01:19 PM IST
Kaki mudra helps in curing cold and cough
kaki mudra
सर्दी में शरीर अंदर से गर्म रहे, इसके लिए काकी मुद्रा करें। इससे बंद नाक भी तुरंत खुल जाता है। खांसी, दमे, जुकाम, साइनस में भी लाभ मिलता है। दोनों नासिकाएं एक साथ चलने लगती हैं। ध्यान में प्रवेश करना आसान हो जाता है। दोनों भुजाओं को मोड़ते हुए, दाएं हाथ को बाएं हाथ के बगल में और बाएं हाथ को दाएं हाथ के बगल में इस प्रकार रखें कि केवल अंगूठा बाहर रह जाए। भुजाओं को शरीर के साथ लगाकर रखें ताकि हाथों पर दबाव पड़े। इस मुद्रा में गहरी-लंबी सांस भरें। वज्रासन में करने से अधिक लाभ होगा। 5 से 15 मिनट दिन में तीन बार करें।
