चंद्रग्रहण में गर्भवती महिलाएं जरूर बरतें ये सावधानियां, जानें क्या करें और क्या न करें
लाइफस्टाइल डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Wed, 31 Jan 2018 01:13 PM IST
आज दुनियाभर में एक साथ पूर्ण चंद्रग्रहण लगेगा। देशबर में लोग सुपरब्लू मून देखने के लिए बहुत एक्साअइटिड हैं, लेकिन चंद्र ग्रहण को दूषित माना जाता है और इस दौरान खासतौर परगर्भवती महिलाओं को सावधानी बरतने की सलाह दी जाती है। ऐसा कहा जाता है कि होने वाले बच्चे के लिए चंद्रग्रहण अच्छा नहीं होता है। यह अजन्मे बच्चे पर बुरा प्रभाव डालता है। आगे की स्लाइड्स में जानें चंद्रग्रहण के दौरान क्या करें और क्या ना करें...
