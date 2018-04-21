बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5adb20094f1c1b54098b5b49","slug":"a-birth-control-pill-for-men-without-any-side-effects","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u092c \u092a\u0941\u0930\u0941\u0937\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0906\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u0917\u0930\u094d\u092d\u0928\u093f\u0930\u094b\u0927\u0915 \u0917\u094b\u0932\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902, \u0936\u094b\u0927 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0928\u092f\u093e \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u093e","category":{"title":"Yoga and Health ","title_hn":"\u092f\u094b\u0917","slug":"yoga-and-health"}}
अब पुरुषों के लिए आएंगी गर्भनिरोधक गोलियां, शोध में हुआ नया खुलासा
लाइफस्टाइल डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sat, 21 Apr 2018 06:18 PM IST
अब तक आपने महिलाओं को ही गर्भनिरोधक गोली लेते देखा होगा, लेकिन अब महिलाओं को इस से छुटकारा मिलने वाला है। बहुत जल्द बाजार में पुरुषों के लिए गर्भनिरोधक गोली आने वाली है और यह गोली पूरी तरह से सुरक्षित होने के साथ ही बेहद कारगर होगी।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5adb20094f1c1b54098b5b49","slug":"a-birth-control-pill-for-men-without-any-side-effects","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u092c \u092a\u0941\u0930\u0941\u0937\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0906\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u0917\u0930\u094d\u092d\u0928\u093f\u0930\u094b\u0927\u0915 \u0917\u094b\u0932\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902, \u0936\u094b\u0927 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0928\u092f\u093e \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u093e","category":{"title":"Yoga and Health ","title_hn":"\u092f\u094b\u0917","slug":"yoga-and-health"}}
{"_id":"5adb20094f1c1b54098b5b49","slug":"a-birth-control-pill-for-men-without-any-side-effects","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u092c \u092a\u0941\u0930\u0941\u0937\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0906\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u0917\u0930\u094d\u092d\u0928\u093f\u0930\u094b\u0927\u0915 \u0917\u094b\u0932\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902, \u0936\u094b\u0927 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0928\u092f\u093e \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u093e","category":{"title":"Yoga and Health ","title_hn":"\u092f\u094b\u0917","slug":"yoga-and-health"}}
{"_id":"5adb20094f1c1b54098b5b49","slug":"a-birth-control-pill-for-men-without-any-side-effects","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u092c \u092a\u0941\u0930\u0941\u0937\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0906\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u0917\u0930\u094d\u092d\u0928\u093f\u0930\u094b\u0927\u0915 \u0917\u094b\u0932\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902, \u0936\u094b\u0927 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0928\u092f\u093e \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u093e","category":{"title":"Yoga and Health ","title_hn":"\u092f\u094b\u0917","slug":"yoga-and-health"}}
{"_id":"5adb20094f1c1b54098b5b49","slug":"a-birth-control-pill-for-men-without-any-side-effects","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u092c \u092a\u0941\u0930\u0941\u0937\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0906\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u0917\u0930\u094d\u092d\u0928\u093f\u0930\u094b\u0927\u0915 \u0917\u094b\u0932\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902, \u0936\u094b\u0927 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0928\u092f\u093e \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u093e","category":{"title":"Yoga and Health ","title_hn":"\u092f\u094b\u0917","slug":"yoga-and-health"}}
अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें
सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए
क्लिक करें
Add to Home Screen
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.