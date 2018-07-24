{"_id":"5b56ee904f1c1b50748b6dc0","slug":"english-poem-william-wordsworth-and-their-daffodils","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u093f\u0936\u094d\u0935 \u0915\u093e\u0935\u094d\u092f \u0935\u093f\u0932\u093f\u092f\u092e \u0935\u0930\u094d\u0921\u094d\u0938\u0935\u0930\u094d\u0925: \u0921\u0947\u092b\u094b\u0921\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0938","category":{"title":"Vishwa Kavya","title_hn":"\u0935\u093f\u0936\u094d\u0935 \u0915\u093e\u0935\u094d\u092f","slug":"vishwa-kavya"}}
विश्व काव्य विलियम वर्ड्सवर्थ: डेफोडिल्स
अमर उजाला काव्य डेस्क, नई दिल्ली
मैं अकेला घूम रहा था
बस उस तरह जैसे कोई बादल
उड़ता है घाटियों और पहाड़ों पर
अचानक, दिखा झुण्ड-दल
डेफोडिल फूलों का लेकिन
झील के पास, पेड़ों के नीचे
हिलते-डुलते, नाचते ऐसे जैसे पवन बांधे
सितारों की चमक से चमकदार
जैसे आकाश गंगा में चमकते
एक विशाल धारा में लगातार
एक खाड़ी के हाशिये से लगते
एक साथ दिखे कोई दस हजार
नाचते सर हिलाते हर बार
उनके पास ही लहरें कर रही थी नृत्य
लेकिन उन्हें मात दे रहे थे, ये फूलों के झुण्ड
एक कवि के लिए क्या होगा इससे मधुर सत्य
जब हो साथ में ऐसा मनमोहक झुण्ड
मैंने देखा और देखता रहा, बिना ज्यादा विचारे
जीवन में क्या संपदा लायेंगे ये फूलों के झुण्ड प्यारे
प्रायः जब भी सोफे पर लेटता हूँ
कभी खाली कभी चिंतित मन में
अपने अंतर में उनकी चमक देखता हूँ
ख़ुशी दे जाते हैं एकांत में
और मेरा ह्रदय खुशियों से भरता है
जैसे डेफोडिल्स के साथ नृत्य करता है
-विलियम वर्ड्सवर्थ
William Wordsworth-daffodils
I wandered lonely as a cloud
That floats on high o'er vales and hills,
When all at once I saw a crowd,
A host, of golden daffodils,
Beside the lake, beneath the trees,
Fluttering and dancing in the breeze.
Continuous as the stars that shine
And twinkle on the milky way,
They stretch'd in never-ending line
Along the margin of a bay:
Ten thousand saw I at a glance
Tossing their heads in sprightly dance.
The waves beside them danced, but they
Out-did the sparkling waves in glee:--
A Poet could not but be gay
In such a jocund company!
I gazed--and gazed--but little thought
What wealth the show to me had brought;
For oft, when on my couch I lie
In vacant or in pensive mood,
They flash upon that inward eye
Which is the bliss of solitude;
And then my heart with pleasure fills
And dances with the daffodils.