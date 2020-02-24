  • youtube icon
चार्ल्स बुकोवस्की

विश्व काव्य

दिल में है एक जगह जिसे कभी भरा नहीं जा सकेगा : चार्ल्स बुकोवस्की

काव्य डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली

दिल में एक ऐसी जगह है
कभी नहीं भर पाएगी

ख़ालीपन

और सबसे सुन्दर पलों
और सुखी समय में
हमें इसका अहसास होगा।

हमें महसूस होगा

पहले से कहीं ज़्यादा
कि दिल में है एक जगह
जिसे कभी भरा नहीं जा सकेगा

और
हम करेंगे
इन्तज़ार
अनवरत

उस जगह के
ख़ालीपन में।

अँग्रेज़ी से अनुवाद : सरिता शर्मा

साभार - कविता कोश आगे पढ़ें

और अब अँग्रेज़ी में यही कविता पढ़िए
Your Story has been saved!