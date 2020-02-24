दिल में है एक जगह जिसे कभी भरा नहीं जा सकेगा : चार्ल्स बुकोवस्की

दिल में एक ऐसी जगह है
कभी नहीं भर पाएगी
ख़ालीपन
और सबसे सुन्दर पलों
और सुखी समय में
हमें इसका अहसास होगा।
हमें महसूस होगा
पहले से कहीं ज़्यादा
कि दिल में है एक जगह
जिसे कभी भरा नहीं जा सकेगा
और
हम करेंगे
इन्तज़ार
अनवरत
उस जगह के
ख़ालीपन में।
अँग्रेज़ी से अनुवाद : सरिता शर्मा
साभार - कविता कोश
और अब अँग्रेज़ी में यही कविता पढ़िए
No Help For That
There is a place in the heart that
will never be filled
a space
and even during the
best moments
and
the greatest times
times
we will know it
we will know it
more than
ever
there is a place in the heart that
will never be filled
and
we will wait
and
wait
in that space.
