दिल में है एक जगह जिसे कभी भरा नहीं जा सकेगा : चार्ल्स बुकोवस्की

और अब अँग्रेज़ी में यही कविता पढ़िए



No Help For That



There is a place in the heart that

will never be filled



a space



and even during the

best moments

and

the greatest times

times



we will know it



we will know it

more than

ever



there is a place in the heart that

will never be filled

and



we will wait

and

wait



in that space.