UNICEF-AUF: What did the youth say on women and child development?
UNICEF-AUF: महिला और बाल विकास पर क्या बोले युवा?

UNICEF-AUF: महिला और बाल विकास पर क्या बोले युवा?
Yuvaon Ki Baat 
                
                                                                                 
                            महिला और बाल विकास पर छात्रा पलक का कहना है कि विकसित समाज वही है, जो महिलाओं-बच्चों के स्वास्थ्य, सुरक्षा पर ध्यान दें। अगर एक महिला को शिक्षित करते हैं तो हम एक राष्ट्र को शिक्षित करते हैं। राष्ट्र निर्माण में महिलाओं-बच्चों का समान योगदान है। 
1 hour ago

