जुदाई पर सबसे छोटी कविता
काव्य डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली
मैं जा रही हूं – उसने कहा
जाओ – मैंने उत्तर दिया
यह जानते हुए कि जाना
हिंदी की सबसे खौफ़नाक क्रिया है।
(ये कविता केदारनाथ सिंह ने 1978 में लिखी थी।)