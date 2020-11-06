  • youtube icon
जुदाई

जुदाई पर सबसे छोटी कविता

काव्य डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली

मैं जा रही हूं – उसने कहा
जाओ – मैंने उत्तर दिया
यह जानते हुए कि जाना
हिंदी की सबसे खौफ़नाक क्रिया है।

(ये कविता केदारनाथ सिंह ने 1978 में लिखी थी।)
Your Story has been saved!