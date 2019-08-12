Download App
मेरे अल्फाज़

बचपन

Tia Khan

Bachpan bhi kya khub tha,
Na kal ki fikar thi, na waqt ka pta tha,
Na khona ka dar tha, na hi kuch pane ka mann tha,
Rote bhi the, haste bhi the, girte bhi the aut ladte bhi the,
Dost ke bina kahi jate nhi the,
Yaad hai vo din?
Jab tum yuh khelte rehte the,
Par aaj ki tarah udas nhi hote the.
Bachpan, vo din the, jab kal ki fikar nahi thi.


