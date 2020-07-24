ऐ वक्त तुम थमता क्यों नहीं ?
इतनी गर्मी है बर्फ जमता क्यों नहीं ?
ए-आसमां तुम रहम कर धरती पर,
अब पहले सा मौसम-ए-मिजाज बदलता क्यों नहीं ?
