उम्मीद का सूरज

मेरे अल्फाज़

उम्मीद का सूरज

shipra khare

shipra khare

14 कविताएं

शाम के
सिंदूरी आँचल में
उम्मीद की बिंदी सा
चमकता लाल सूरज
अपनी लालिमा को समेट
धीरे से
विदा हो जाता है
उसी के साथ
हो जाता है
कुछ तीखी
कुछ नर्म
ऊर्जा देती
रोशनी का हरण...
तुम्हारा
आना-जाना भी तो
कुछ ऐसा ही है
आते हो तो
तरंगित हो
चमक उठती हैं
आंखेॆं मेरी
जाते हो तो
बर्फ हो जाते हैं एहसास
निष्प्राण हो
सब धुँधला जाता है
आस-पास
मानो दिये पर
पड़ा आवरण...

--©शिप्रा खरे

--©शिप्रा खरे 

