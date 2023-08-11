आप अपनी कविता सिर्फ अमर उजाला एप के माध्यम से ही भेज सकते हैं

दिल में बसकर

Sanchita Rani Singh

Mere Alfaz 
                
                                                                                 
                            दिल में बसकर,
                                                                                                

                                

                                    
                                

                                

                                                     
                            

                                                                                         
                            
उम्र भर मित बन चलती है,
                                                                                         
                            

                                                                                         
                            
प्रीत तो विरह की रीत से गुजरती है।
                                                                                         
                            

                                                                                         
                            
दिखे या न दिखे हर दुख बांट लेती है,
                                                                                         
                            

                                                                                         
                            
दुनिया के हर तानों से इसे बचा लेती है।
                                                                
                
                
                 
                                
                                            

                        - हम उम्मीद करते हैं कि यह पाठक की स्वरचित रचना है। अपनी रचना भेजने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें।
41 minutes ago

UGC Rachna

विशेष

