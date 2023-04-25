आप अपनी कविता सिर्फ अमर उजाला एप के माध्यम से ही भेज सकते हैं

बेहतर अनुभव के लिए एप का उपयोग करें

Hindi News ›   Kavya ›   Mere Alfaz ›   ishke hira
विज्ञापन

लोकप्रिय विषय

इश्क हीरा

roopa rawat

roopa rawat

Mere Alfaz 
                
                                                                                 
                            कौन तुम
                                                                                                

                                

                                    
                                

                                

                                                     
                            

                                                                                         
                            
नीलवर्ण
                                                                                         
                            

                                                                                         
                            
धारण नभ
                                                                                         
                            

                                                                                         
                            
भीगे नयन
                                                                                         
                            

                                                                                         
                            
देखे फलक
                                                                                         
                            

                                                                                         
                            
प्यासा पथिक
                                                                                         
                            

                                                                                         
                            
चेन ना
                                                                                         
                            

                                                                                         
                            
उसे तनिक
                                                                                         
                            

                                                                                         
                            
खोजे तुझे
                                                                                         
                            

                                                                                         
                            
कदम्प ओट
                                                                                         
                            

                                                                                         
                            
दिल गदगद
                                                                                         
                            

                                                                                         
                            
हो स्पर्श
                                                                                         
                            

                                                                                         
                            
कम्पित स्वर
                                                                                         
                            

                                                                                         
                            
बोले बोल
                                                                                         
                            

                                                                                         
                            
इश्क हीरा
                                                                                         
                            

                                                                                         
                            
लेले अनमोल
                                                                
                
                
                 
                                
                                            

                        - हम उम्मीद करते हैं कि यह पाठक की स्वरचित रचना है। अपनी रचना भेजने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें।
20 minutes ago

कमेंट

कमेंट X

😊अति सुंदर 😎बहुत खूब 👌अति उत्तम भाव 👍बहुत बढ़िया.. 🤩लाजवाब 🤩बेहतरीन 🙌क्या खूब कहा 😔बहुत मार्मिक 😀वाह! वाह! क्या बात है! 🤗शानदार 👌गजब 🙏छा गये आप 👏तालियां ✌शाबाश 😍जबरदस्त
विज्ञापन

Recommended

UGC Rachna

विशेष

Amar Ujala Kavya brings you a collection of news related to poetry and literary world with hindi poems, hindi shayari, urdu poetry. Read shayari and one line shayari in hindi of different flavors like love shayari, sad shayari, romantic shayari, life shayari and masterpieces of great poets

© 2020-21 Amar Ujala Limited
X