माँ को समर्पित

Rambabu

Mere Alfaz 
                
                                                             
                            जग बदले संसार बदले
                                                                     
                            

                                                                     
                            
पल भर ना बदले माँ
                                                                     
                            

                                                                     
                            
पल-पल बदलते हैं लोग
                                                                     
                            

                                                                     
                            
पल भर ना बदले वो है माँ
                                                                     
                            

                                                                     
                            
जब-जब जन्म मिलें
                                                                     
                            

                                                                     
                            
बस तेरी हैं गोद मिलें माँ
                                                                     
                            

                                                                     
                            
संसार में सब है झूठे
                                                                     
                            

                                                                     
                            
बस तुम ही सच्ची हो माँ
                                                                     
                            

                                                                     
                            
जग बदले संसार बदले
                                                                     
                            

                                                                     
                            
पल भर ना बदले माँ
                                                                     
                            

                                                                     
                            
जग रूठे संसार रुठे
                                                                     
                            

                                                                     
                            
बस तुम ना रूठों माँ
38 minutes ago

