प्रियंका रेड्डी

{"_id":"5de1cbaa8ebc3e549142753d","slug":"prachi-deepak-rip-priyamka-reddy","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u094d\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0902\u0915\u093e \u0930\u0947\u0921\u094d\u0921\u0940","category":{"title":"Mere Alfaz","title_hn":"\u092e\u0947\u0930\u0947 \u0905\u0932\u094d\u092b\u093e\u091c\u093c","slug":"mere-alfaz"}}

A 26 year girl was raped and burntbut what was her crime???????Priyanka Reddy a 26 year old Veterinary doctor....was on her way, back to her shelter...Than at shashabad, toll plazaA group of men, stopped her bike..And started ,shouting from behind.Saying madam ...your tire is flat...And One cant go long in situation like that...She was doctor...got some fishy smellSo Called her sister and, tell her about that hellShe was clever enough to judge, who can make her run .Yet she called her sister, not the policemanDon't you think today cop are just for name.They comes later just to gain the fameShe was a doctor..n knew how to deal with animals....But what about those humans who are defaming those critters...Being a woman is a crime in this male dominating community..We seems to be losing it as a society..But the best thing is she is no more...Now no one can hurt her any more...Rip Priyanka Reddy......