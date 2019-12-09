पर्यावरण औऱ अर्थव्यवस्था

{"_id":"5dee5dd98ebc3e87cc2f039b","slug":"kesari-goyal-environment-and-economics","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0930\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0935\u0930\u0923 \u0914\u0931 \u0905\u0930\u094d\u0925\u0935\u094d\u092f\u0935\u0938\u094d\u0925\u093e","category":{"title":"Mere Alfaz","title_hn":"\u092e\u0947\u0930\u0947 \u0905\u0932\u094d\u092b\u093e\u091c\u093c","slug":"mere-alfaz"}}

Yes are you happy?No because you are not comfortable.Then a analysis report90%people have depression and take stress.Yes we have a good health then you take a part to develop your country life .Yes we have good health then we solve any economics problems .Mostly people always not interest in changging life and think about making progress .We hear thatस्वस्थ शरीर मे स्वस्थ मस्तिष्क निवास करता है।We hear but we cannot follow it.If we happy,we progress our country.because we think only to earn money to live.But always do progress in thinkingSothat we solve our condition and we gave a part to get a goal.Environment is a part of life.and if we have a good enviroment ,we think good and do progress.Now we gear thatHealth is wealth.स्वस्थ ही सबसे बड़ा धन है।For example:ganga mission is not ook only us mission but also a chance to keep clean and neet and clear and pure water.Today many work we do with water.If we have not good water,we can not live.सोचो अगर आपके पास कोई साधन नही हो तो आपको रहना बहुत मुश्किल होगा।Yes our life is not only easy but we want to make it easy.This is impossible but we do then we save our life and progress.सोच को सुधारो सब कुछ सुधर जाएगा।Jay hind jay bharat.