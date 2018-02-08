Download App
Banjara

मेरे अल्फाज़

बंजारा

DrAnand Kishore

DrAnand Kishore

12 कविताएं

+
6 Views
चला जा रहा हूँ ...
अनजानी राहों पर
ज़िन्दगी
ख़ानाबदोशों की तरह
जिये जा रहा हूँ ...
नहीं कोई ख़्वाहिश
दुनिया जीतने की
नहीं कोई जल्दी
मंज़िल पर पहुंचने की
सरल रास्ते हों
या हों
दुर्गम , बीहड़ जंगल
हवा की तरह
पार जाऊंगा
पर
जग हार जाऊंगा
अगर मैं तुम्हें हारा
बेशक़ मैं बंजारा !!!

- डॉ आनन्द किशोर
  दिल्ली,9891629335
  anandkishore@gmail.com

हमें विश्वास है कि हमारे पाठक स्वरचित रचनाएं ही इस कॉलम के तहत प्रकाशित होने के लिए भेजते हैं। हमारे इस सम्मानित पाठक का भी दावा है कि यह रचना स्वरचित है। 

आपकी रचनात्मकता को अमर उजाला काव्य देगा नया मुक़ाम, रचना भेजने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें।
 
Amar Ujala Kavya brings you a collection of news related to poetry and literary world with hindi poems, hindi shayari, urdu poetry. Read shayari and one line shayari in hindi of different flavors like love shayari, sad shayari, romantic shayari, life shayari and masterpieces of great poets

