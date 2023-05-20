आप अपनी कविता सिर्फ अमर उजाला एप के माध्यम से ही भेज सकते हैं

बेहतर अनुभव के लिए एप का उपयोग करें

Hindi News ›   Kavya ›   Mere Alfaz ›   Jinda inshan ko girane me
विज्ञापन

लोकप्रिय विषय

जिंदा इंसान को गिराने में

Dn Chaubey

Dn Chaubey

Mere Alfaz 
                
                                                                                 
                            जिंदा इंसान को गिराने में
                                                                                                

                                

                                    
                                

                                

                                                     
                            

                                                                                         
                            
और मुर्दा को उठाने में लोग,
                                                                                         
                            

                                                                                         
                            
जितना एक जुट हो जाते हैं,
                                                                                         
                            

                                                                                         
                            
उतनी एक जुटता लोग,
                                                                                         
                            

                                                                                         
                            
गिरे हुए इंसान को उठाने में नहीं दिखाते
                                                                
                
                
                 
                                
                                            

                        - हम उम्मीद करते हैं कि यह पाठक की स्वरचित रचना है। अपनी रचना भेजने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें।
1 hour ago

कमेंट

कमेंट X

😊अति सुंदर 😎बहुत खूब 👌अति उत्तम भाव 👍बहुत बढ़िया.. 🤩लाजवाब 🤩बेहतरीन 🙌क्या खूब कहा 😔बहुत मार्मिक 😀वाह! वाह! क्या बात है! 🤗शानदार 👌गजब 🙏छा गये आप 👏तालियां ✌शाबाश 😍जबरदस्त
विज्ञापन

Recommended

UGC Rachna

विशेष

Amar Ujala Kavya brings you a collection of news related to poetry and literary world with hindi poems, hindi shayari, urdu poetry. Read shayari and one line shayari in hindi of different flavors like love shayari, sad shayari, romantic shayari, life shayari and masterpieces of great poets

© 2020-21 Amar Ujala Limited
X
बेहतर अनुभव के लिए
4.3
ब्राउज़र में ही