मेरे अल्फाज़

प्यार की बारिश

DEVENDRA JHA

Oh!The lovely clouds has come with lots
Also for disguiseing the affect of human sin
All are loitering with their own But intersted one's respite for initializing the lovelet drop,
Either Eager to get the chance to feel the bow of rain, willing to have the radiates of sun's after the drop of frame
Wheater the rain come or not here's standby under the fall of your's love rain,Now the sunsets by bowing his head towards the succeed of shine....


हमें विश्वास है कि हमारे पाठक स्वरचित रचनाएं ही इस कॉलम के तहत प्रकाशित होने के लिए भेजते हैं। हमारे इस सम्मानित पाठक का भी दावा है कि यह रचना स्वरचित है। 

आपकी रचनात्मकता को अमर उजाला काव्य देगा नया मुक़ाम, रचना भेजने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें।
