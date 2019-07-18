प्यार की बारिश

{"_id":"5d302ad28ebc3e6d0c33a3ce","slug":"devendra-jha-the-rain-of-love","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0930\u093f\u0936","category":{"title":"Mere Alfaz","title_hn":"\u092e\u0947\u0930\u0947 \u0905\u0932\u094d\u092b\u093e\u091c\u093c","slug":"mere-alfaz"}}

Oh!The lovely clouds has come with lotsAlso for disguiseing the affect of human sinAll are loitering with their own But intersted one's respite for initializing the lovelet drop,Either Eager to get the chance to feel the bow of rain, willing to have the radiates of sun's after the drop of frameWheater the rain come or not here's standby under the fall of your's love rain,Now the sunsets by bowing his head towards the succeed of shine....