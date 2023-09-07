आप अपनी कविता सिर्फ अमर उजाला एप के माध्यम से ही भेज सकते हैं

Hindi News ›   Kavya ›   Mere Alfaz ›   Mera dard.
मेरा दर्द

BAJRANGI LAL

Mere Alfaz 
                
                                                                                 
                            ज़िन्दगी में कभी ना, मैं लायक रहा,
                                                                                                

                                

                                    
                                

                                

                                                     
                            

                                                                                         
                            
सबकी नजरों में मैं तो,नालायक रहा।
                                                                                         
                            

                                                                                         
                            
घर की खुशियों में आधी,उमर काट दी,
                                                                                         
                            

                                                                                         
                            
अब वही घर नहीं, मेंरे लायक रहा।।
                                                                                         
                            

                                                                                         
                            
- बजरंगी लाल
                                                                
                
                
                 
                                
                                            

                        - हम उम्मीद करते हैं कि यह पाठक की स्वरचित रचना है। अपनी रचना भेजने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें।
एक घंटा पहले

