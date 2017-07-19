{"_id":"596ee2a64f1c1bb3498b486e","slug":"praveen-pal-brave-lines-is-brave-man-for-and-these-lines-are-beautiful-lines-1236","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0939\u093e\u0926\u0941\u0930 \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f","category":{"title":"Mere Alfaz","title_hn":"\u092e\u0947\u0930\u0947 \u0905\u0932\u094d\u092b\u093e\u091c\u093c","slug":"mere-alfaz"}}

बहादुर लोगों के लिए

Kyon unhi rasto par chale

jin rasto me phoolo ki sej ho,

hum to kateele rasto per bhi chalne ka huner jante haI

