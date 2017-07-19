Download App
Home ›   Kavya ›   Mere Alfaz ›   Brave lines is brave man for and these lines are beautiful lines
Brave lines is brave man for and these lines are beautiful lines

मेरे अल्फाज़

बहादुर लोगों के लिए

Praveen Pal

Kyon unhi rasto par chale
jin rasto me phoolo ki sej ho,
hum to kateele rasto per bhi chalne ka huner jante haI
