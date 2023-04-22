आप अपनी कविता सिर्फ अमर उजाला एप के माध्यम से ही भेज सकते हैं

Rameshwar himanshu kamboj best love poetry jad dun ek chumban tumhare mathe par
Hindi Poetry: रामेश्वर काम्बोज ‘हिमांशु’ की कविता- जड़ दूँ एक चुम्बन तुम्हारे माथे पर

Kavya Desk

कविता
                            जड़ दूँ एक चुम्बन
                                                                                                

                                

                                    
                                

                                

                                                     
                            

                                                                                         
                            
तुम्हारे माथे पर
                                                                                         
                            

                                                                                         
                            
कि सारी पीड़ा हर लूँ
                                                                                         
                            

                                                                                         
                            
चूम लूँ नयन और
                                                                                         
                            

                                                                                         
                            
तप्त अश्रु बूँद- बूँद पी लूँ
                                                                                         
                            

                                                                                         
                            
छीन लूँ तुम्हारे अधरों की उदासी
                                                                                         
                            

                                                                                         
                            
अधरों से छूकर
                                                                                         
                            

                                                                                         
                            
मैं इस तरह जी लूँ
                                                                                         
                            

                                                                                         
                            
कि तुम्हारा सारा दुःख
                                                                                         
                            

                                                                                         
                            
अपने भीतर समेट लूँ
                                                                                         
                            

                                                                                         
                            
ताकि तुम मुस्कुरा सको। 
46 minutes ago

