जोड़नी है मुझे अभी टूट चले जीवन की एक-एक सांस - केदारनाथ अग्रवाल

न बुलाओ तुम मुझे इस समय अपने पास
                                                                     
                            

                                                                     
                            
खोदनी है अभी मुझे
                                                                     
                            

                                                                     
                            
आसपास उग आई बेकार विचारों की घास,
                                                                     
                            

                                                                     
                            
तोड़ने हैं मुझे अभी
                                                                     
                            

                                                                     
                            
भाव की भूमि की कुंठा के बांस,
                                                                     
                            

                                                                     
                            
जोड़नी है मुझे अभी
                                                                     
                            

                                                                     
                            
टूट चले जीवन की एक-एक सांस !
                                                                     
                            

                                                                     
                            
