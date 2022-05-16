Hindi News ›   Kavya ›   Kavita ›   Anupriya poem andhero ke viruddh

अनुप्रिया की कविता: अँधेरों के विरुद्ध 

Kavya Desk

काव्य डेस्क

अनुप्रिया की कविता: अँधेरों के विरुद्ध
Kavita 
                
                                                             
                            पिघलने दो
                                                                     
                            

                                                                     
                            
बर्फ़ होते सपनों को
                                                                     
                            

                                                                     
                            
कि
                                                                     
                            

                                                                     
                            
बनते रहें
                                                                     
                            

                                                                     
                            
आँखों में उजालों के नए प्रतिबिम्ब
                                                                     
                            

                                                                     
                            
छूने दो
                                                                     
                            

                                                                     
                            
अल्हड़ पतंगों को
                                                                     
                            

                                                                     
                            
आकाश की हदें
                                                                     
                            

                                                                     
                            
कि गढ़े जाएँ
                                                                     
                            

                                                                     
                            
ऊँचाई के नित नए प्रतिमान
                                                                     
                            

                                                                     
                            
बढ़ने दो
                                                                     
                            

                                                                     
                            
शोर हौंसलों का
                                                                     
                            

                                                                     
                            
कि
                                                                     
                            

                                                                     
                            
घुलते रहें
                                                                     
                            

                                                                     
                            
रोशनी के हर नए रंग
                                                                     
                            

                                                                     
                            
ज़िन्दगी में
                                                                     
                            

                                                                     
                            
हर अँधेरे के विरुद्ध।
                                                                     
                            

                                                                     
                            
 
