झारखंड अंजुमन तरक्की उर्दू द्वारा मुशायरे का आयोजन

हलचल

झारखंड अंजुमन तरक्की उर्दू द्वारा मुशायरे का आयोजन

अमर उजाला काव्य डेस्क, नई दिल्ली

झारखंड के चक्रधरपुर में 'झारखंड अंजुमन तरक्की उर्दू' द्वारा मुशायरे का आयोजन किया गया है। इसमें झारखंड के विभिन्न क्षेत्रों से आए कवि और शायर सम्मिलित होंगे। सम्मेलन के मुख्य संचालक अनीस जमाल ने बताया कि सम्मेलन का मुख्य उद्देश्य लोगों में अदब के प्रति जागरुकता लाना है। 

दिनांक- 20 अप्रैल 2018
समय- शाम 7 बजे से 
स्थान- असलम चौक
