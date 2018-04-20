Download App
Bhansali is making movie on Sahir Ludhianvi
Bhansali is making movie on Sahir Ludhianvi

हलचल

जल्द ही रुपहले पर्दे पर भी दिखेंगे साहिर…

अमर उजाला काव्य डेस्क, नई दिल्ली

+
12 Views
फ़िल्म पद्मावत के निर्देशक संजय लीला भंसाली जल्द ही मशहूर शायर और गीतकार साहिर लुधियानवी पर फ़िल्म बनाने जा रहे हैं। इस फ़िल्म में साहिर और अमृता के किरदार को निभाने के लिए कई नाम सामने आ चुके हैं। इसी क्रम में ख़बर है कि इस फ़िल्म में अमृता का किरदार आलिया भट्ट निभा सकती हैं। 
हालांकि साहिर का किरदार कौन से अभिनेता निभाएंगे यह तय होना बाकी है। 
 

एक साहिर के कितने रूप...

