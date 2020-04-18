शहर चुनें

झारखंड: कोरोना के संक्रमण में आया दो दिन का बच्चा, रिम्स के आइसोलेशन वार्ड में भर्ती

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, रांची Updated Sat, 18 Apr 2020 11:13 AM IST
कोरोना की चपेट में आया नवजात (फाइल फोटो)
कोरोना की चपेट में आया नवजात (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : PTI
ख़बर सुनें
झारखंड में दो दिन पहले एक बच्चे को जन्म देने वाली महिला शुक्रवार को कोरोना वायरस संक्रमण की चपेट में आ गई है। उनके बच्चे को रिम्स अस्पताल के आइसोलेशन वार्ड में भर्ती कराया गया है। रांची प्रशासन ने कहा कि सदर अस्पताल के कर्मचारी जिन्होंने महिला को अटेंड किया था उनका अब परीक्षण किया जाएगा।
रिम्स के चिकित्सा अधीक्षक डॉक्टर वी कश्यप ने कहा, 'बच्चे की उचित देखभाल की जा रही है और सभी सावधानी बरती जा रही है। विशेषज्ञों और डॉक्टरों ने एक विस्तृत चर्चा की। अच्छी तरह से सैनिटाइजेशन करने के बाद बच्चे को मां द्वारा दूध पिलाने की अनुमति दी गई। बच्चे के नमूने को आज परीक्षण के लिए भेजा जाएगा।'
 

 
