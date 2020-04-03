आपत्तिजनक पोस्ट की पहचान कर रांची पुलिस ने 50 लोगों को भेजा नोटिस, तीन पर एफआईआर दर्ज

Any attempt to disturb harmony&spread hate will invite actions under Indian Penal Code, IT Act&Epidemic Act. Police have identified some objectionable Twitter posts&sent notices to nearly 50 ppl. 3 FIRs registered for spreading malicious info: Ranchi Police, Jharkhand. #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/kaYSPbawZV— ANI (@ANI) April 3, 2020
