Jharkhand: Six people killed in toxic gas leakage in septic tank in Deoghar

झारखंड: देवघर में सेप्टिक टैंक की जहरीली गैस से छह लोगों की मौत

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, देवघर Updated Sun, 09 Aug 2020 03:57 PM IST
सेप्टिक टैंक (सांकेतिक तस्वीर)
सेप्टिक टैंक (सांकेतिक तस्वीर) - फोटो : Social Media

ख़बर सुनें
झारखंड के देवघर के देवीपुर थाना क्षेत्र में आज एक हादसे में छह लोगों की मौत हो गई। देवघर के एसपी पीयूष पांडे ने बताया कि यहां एक सेप्टिक टैंक में जहरीली गैस की चपेट में आने से दो मजदूरों सहित छह लोगों की जान चली गई।
