सड़क हादसे में महिला की मौत

Jammu and Kashmir Bureauजम्मू और कश्मीर ब्यूरो Updated Fri, 22 Nov 2019 01:27 AM IST
विजयपुर। विजयपुर में वीरवार को स्कूटी और ऑटो की टक्कर में एक महिला की मौत हो गई। पुलिस ने इस संबंध में मामला दर्ज कर लिया है। जानकारी के अनुसार विजयपुर में ऑटो और स्कूटी की आमने-सामने में भिड़ंत हो गई।
इस हादसे में स्कूटी पर सवार महिला नीशा चौधरी (35) निवासी नथवाल गंभीर रूप से जख्मी हो गई। लोगों ने उसे उठाकर विजयपुर सरकारी अस्पताल पहुंचाया। प्राथमिक उपचार के बाद उसे गंभीर हालत में जीएमसी रेफर कर दिया गया। जीएमसी में इलाज के दौरान निशा चौधरी की मौत हो गई। ब्यूरो
