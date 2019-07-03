शहर चुनें

भारत समेत दुनियाभर में व्हाट्सएप, फेसबुक और इंस्टाग्राम का सर्वर डाउन, आ रही है यह समस्या

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जम्मू Updated Wed, 03 Jul 2019 10:07 PM IST
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
दुनिया भर में सोशल मीडिया प्लेटफॉर्म फेसबुक, व्हाट्सऐप और इंस्टाग्राम डाउन हो गया है। यूजर्स को तस्वीरें पोस्ट करने में दिक्कत आ रही है।
जहां व्हाट्सऐप पर यूजर्स तस्वीरे डाउनलोड नहीं कर पा रहे हैं तो वहीं इंस्टाग्राम पर स्टोरी लगाने में यूजर्स को दिक्कत का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। इसके अलावा फेसबुक पर लिंक, तस्वीरें पोस्ट करने में यूजर्स को परेशानी हो रही है।

जहां व्हाट्सऐप पर लोग एक-दूसरे को भेजी गई फोटो, वीडियो और डॉक्यूमेंट्स शेयर नहीं कर पा रहे हैं तो वहीं इंस्टाग्राम पर लोग इंस्टा स्टोरी और फीड चेक नहीं कर पा रहे हैं। फेसबुक पर लोग अपनी न्यूज फीड नहीं देख पा रहे हैं साथ ही यहां भी तस्वीर पोस्ट करने में यूजर्स को परेशानी हो रही है।

हालांकि ट्विटर सही काम कर रहा है। ऐसे में ट्विटर पर #whatsappdown #instagramdown टॉप ट्रेंड कर रहा है। लोग तरह-तरह के मीम्स शेयर कर रहे हैं।
ट्विटर पर कुछ इस तरह लोग व्हाट्सएप, फेसबुक और इंस्टाग्राम को कर रहे हैं ट्रेंड
whatsapp down facebook down instagram down
