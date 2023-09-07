Udhampur: केंद्र ने बदला उधमपुर रेलवे स्टेशन का नाम, अब बना शहीद कैप्टन तुषार महाजन रेलवे स्टेशन

केंद्र सरकार ने गुरुवार को उधमपुर रेलवे स्टेशन का नाम बदल दिया है। इस स्टेशन को अब शहीद कैप्टन तुषार महाजन रेलवे स्टेशन के नाम से जाना जाएगा। इसके लिए केंद्र सरकार ने मंजूरी दे दी है। केंद्रीय मंत्री डॉ, जितेंद्र सिंह ने ट्वीट कर इसकी जानकारी दी है।

#Janmashtmi Gesture for #UDHAMPUR: Thanks PM Sh @NarendraModi ji. In response to our request, the Government of India has approved the naming of Udhampur Railway Station as “Martyr Captain Tushar Mahajan Railway Station”. A communication to

