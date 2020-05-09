जम्मू-कश्मीरः पुलिस ने बड़े नकली नोट गिरोह का किया भंडाफोड़, दो गिरफ्तार

We arrested 2 men here with fake Indian currency from whom we got info about another gang that operates in Kulgam&sells fake notes here. With the help of Kulgam Police, we arrested 2 more&recovered printer,ink,paper, and Rs 5 lakh cash: SSP Bandipora Rahul Malik #JammuandKashmir pic.twitter.com/WMv0TwFfj9— ANI (@ANI) May 9, 2020
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.