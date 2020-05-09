शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Home ›   Jammu and Kashmir ›   Jammu ›   two men arrested with fake Indian currency in kulgam

जम्मू-कश्मीरः पुलिस ने बड़े नकली नोट गिरोह का किया भंडाफोड़, दो गिरफ्तार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जम्मू Updated Sat, 09 May 2020 09:11 PM IST
विज्ञापन
नकली नोट के साथ पकड़े गए दो आरोपी
नकली नोट के साथ पकड़े गए दो आरोपी - फोटो : amar ujala
ख़बर सुनें
जम्मू-कश्मीर के कुलगाम में पुलिस ने शनिवार को दो लोगों को नकली भारतीय मुद्रा के साथ गिरफ्तार किया है। एसएसपी बांदीपोरा राहुल मलिक ने बताया कि हमें सूचना मिली थी कि एक गिरोह यहां पर नकली नोट के कारोबार से जुड़ा है। इस पर हमने बांदीपोरा पुलिस की मदद से दो लोगों को 5 लाख रुपये के नकली नोटों के साथ गिरफ्तार किया है। 
विज्ञापन

पकड़े गए आरोपियों के पास से पुलिस को नकली नोट के अलावा प्रिंटर, स्याही और कागज भी बरामद किए हैं। 
 
Crack करें NEET-JEE | घर बैठे लें कोटा की फैकल्टी से कोचिंग, अभी रेजिस्टर करें और पाएं 1000 रुपये की छूट | कूपन कोड - WEB1000
Click here
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
fake indian currency jammu kashmir police

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

coronavirus in uttarakhand latest news : four more positive case found in udham singh nagar, total patients 67
Dehradun

Coronavirus in Uttarakhand : ऊधमसिंह नगर में आज मिले चार नए संक्रमित, कुल मरीजों की संख्या 67

9 मई 2020

एसएसपी डॉ. शैलेंद्र मिश्रा
Jammu

कठुआ बवाल को टालने वाले एसएसपी की 'जुबान का जादू', आठ भाषाओं का है ज्ञान

9 मई 2020

विज्ञापन
Car Pooja Kia Seltos
विशेष

कार की EMI अब नहीं लगेगी बोझ, लॉकडाउन के बाद कार कंपनियां की आपकी जेब 'भारी' करने की तैयारी!

9 मई 2020

shanidev
Astrology

11 मई को शनि होंगे वक्री, किन राशियों पर रहेंगे भारी और किन व्यक्तियों को देंगे सबसे ज्यादा कष्ट

9 मई 2020

दीवार में छेद करने पर मिली 120 साल पुरानी सुरंग
Bizarre News

घर में बैठे-बैठे बोर हो रहा था शख्स, दीवार में किया छेद तो मिली 120 साल पुरानी 'गुप्त' सुरंग

9 मई 2020

विज्ञापन
लोगों की जांच करते स्वास्थ्यकर्मी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

कोरोना इलाज के नियमों में कई बदलाव, होम आइसोलेशन में अब 14 नहीं बिताने होंगे सात दिन

9 मई 2020

Zoom
Mobile Apps

सरकार की चेतावनी के बावजूद भारत में सबसे ज्यादा डाउनलोड हुआ Zoom App

9 मई 2020

हादसे में जख्मी हुए दोनों बच्चे।
Lucknow

दर्दनाक हादसा: रातभर मां को ढूंढते रहे मासूम और बिलखते-बिलखते सो गए, नहीं थम रहे आंखों से आंसू

9 मई 2020

नायकू के खात्मे से बदलेगी पुलवामा की तस्वीर
Jammu

नायकू के खात्मे से बदलेगी पुलवामा की तस्वीर, यहीं हुए बड़े हमले, यहीं से निकले देश के ये दुश्मन

9 मई 2020

जैस्मिन
Bollywood

बोल्ड सीन्स के लिए फेमस थीं 'वीराना' की खूबसूरत एक्ट्रेस जैस्मिन, अंडरवर्ल्ड डॉन से परेशान होकर छोड़ी फिल्में

9 मई 2020

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited