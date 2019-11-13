शहर चुनें

बसोहली में बोलेरो-बाइक की टक्कर, दो की मौत

Updated Wed, 13 Nov 2019 12:42 AM IST
बसोहली। बनी-बसोहली मार्ग पर बोलेरो की टक्कर से बाइक सवार दो युवकों की मौत हो गई। उनकी पहचान कुलविंदर सिंह और पवन कुमार निवासी झेंखर के रूप में हुई है। वहीं, घटना के बाद बोलेरो चालक वाहन सहित फरार हो गया।
जानकारी के अनुसार मंगलवार शाम को बसोहली-वनी मार्ग पर रैहण के बोलेरो और बाइक में टक्कर हो गई। हादसे में बाइक सवार दो युवक गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गए। उन्हें जिला अस्पताल पहुंचाया गया, जहां डॉक्टरों ने मृत घोषित कर दिया। पुलिस ने मामला दर्ज कर कार्रवाई शुरू कर दी है।
संघर्ष विराम उल्लंघन
Jammu

पाक सेना ने रिहायशी इलाके को बनाया निशाना, पुंछ के शाहपुर, कीरनी और बालाकोट सेक्टर में दागे गोले

पाकिस्तानी सेना ने एक बार फिर मंगलवार को शाहपुर, कीरनी और बालाकोट सेक्टर में संघर्ष विराम का उल्लंघन किया। सैन्य चौकियों और रिहायशी इलाकों को निशाना बना गोले दागे। शाम चार बजे शुरू हुई गोलाबारी देर शाम तक जारी थी। 

12 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
ट्रेन का ट्रायल
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीरः घाटी में फिर दौड़ी रेलगाड़ी, तेजी से बदल रही है वादियों की आबोहवा

11 नवंबर 2019

जम्मू-श्रीनगर हाईवे
Jammu

चौथे दिन जम्मू-श्रीनगर हाईवे पर यातायात बहाल, मुगल रोड सातवें दिन भी बंद, फिर बर्फबारी के आसार

12 नवंबर 2019

सैयद मुश्ताक अली टी-20 ट्रॉफी , फाइल फोटो
Local Sports

सैयद मुश्ताक अली टी-20 ट्रॉफीः उमर की धारदार गेंदबाजी भी जेएंडके को नहीं दिला पाई जीत

12 नवंबर 2019

सेना ने निष्क्रिय किए मोर्टार, फाइल फोटो
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीरः पुंछ में मिले ना'पाक' हरकतों के सबूत, सेना ने नष्ट किए चार पाकिस्तानी मोर्टार

12 नवंबर 2019

loc
Jammu

पाकिस्तान की नापाक हरकत, शाहपुर और कीरनी सेक्टर में किया संघर्षविराम का उल्लंघन

12 नवंबर 2019

कांग्रेस नेता करण सिंह (फाइल फोटो)
Jammu

करतारपुर कॉरिडोर से बेहतर होंगे भारत-पाकिस्तान के संबंध: कर्ण सिंह

12 नवंबर 2019

सड़क हादसा
Jammu

जम्मू कश्मीरः तेज रफ्तार ट्रक ने छीन ली बच्चे की सांसें, पीड़ित परिवार ने किया प्रदर्शन

12 नवंबर 2019

टनल
Jammu

बारामुला रेल लिंक के लिए दस किलोमीटर लंबी टनल तैयार, विश्व के सबसे ऊंचे पुल का निर्माण जारी

11 नवंबर 2019

बर्फबारी
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर में 15 नवंबर से बदलेगा मौसम का मूड, घाटी में हो सकती है भारी बारिश-बर्फबारी

11 नवंबर 2019

