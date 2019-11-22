शहर चुनें

Jammu and Kashmir ›   Jammu

यशवंत सिन्हा के घाटी दौरे को लेकर पुलिस सतर्क, टीम के सदस्य पहुंचे श्रीनगर

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, जम्मू Updated Fri, 22 Nov 2019 12:24 AM IST
Yashwant Sinha
Yashwant Sinha
पूर्व केंद्रीय मंत्री यशवंत सिन्हा के 22 से 25 नवंबर तक घाटी के प्रस्तावित दौरे के मद्देनजर पुलिस सतर्क है। सिन्हा की टीम के दो सदस्य सुशीला बार्वी तथा वजाहत हबीबुल्लाह एक दिन पहले ही बृहस्पतिवार को श्रीनगर पहुंच गए। 
सूचना मिलते ही पुलिस ने विभिन्न होटलों में तलाशी ली। सादे कपड़े में पहुंचे पुलिसकर्मियों ने होटल प्रबंधन से उनके बारे में तहकीकात की। हालांकि, उनका पता नहीं चल सका। 
उज्ज मल्टीपर्पज परियोजना
Jammu

अब पाकिस्तान का पानी पूरी तरह रोकने की तैयारी, 2020 से शुरू होगी उज्ज मल्टीपर्पज परियोजना

पाकिस्तान पर भारत रणनीतिक सर्जिकल स्ट्राइक करने की तैयारी में है। दरिया उज्ज, भीनी, नाज, सूतर, तलैन आदि नालों के संगम पंजतीर्थी में बनने वाली उज्ज मल्टीपर्पज परियोजना यह काम पूरा करेगी।

21 नवंबर 2019

भारतीय सेना ने शब्बीर को भेजा वापस
Jammu

भारत ने पेश की मानवता की मिसाल, गलती से सीमा पार करने वाले पीओके नागरिक को भेजा वापस

21 नवंबर 2019

आतंकी (प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर)
Jammu

पुलवामा से हिजबुल आतंकियों का मददगार गिरफ्तार, बांटता था धमकी भरे पोस्टर

21 नवंबर 2019

उपराज्यपाल गिरीश चंद्र मुर्मू
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीरः भ्रष्टाचारियों की कुंडली खंगालेंगे उपराज्यपाल मुर्मू, कड़ी कार्रवाई के दिए संकेत

21 नवंबर 2019

उपराज्यपाल गिरीश चंद्र मुर्मू
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीरः बीस साल पुराने सभी पुलों का होगा सेफ्टी ऑडिट, उपराज्यपाल मुर्मू ने जारी किए निर्देश

21 नवंबर 2019

गिरिश चंद्र मूर्मु
Jammu

उपराज्यपाल गिरीश चंद्र मुर्मू बोले- पर्यटकों में विश्वास बढ़ाने के लिए काम करे पर्यटन विभाग

21 नवंबर 2019

ट्रांसफर(सांकेतिक)
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर के उपराज्यपाल प्रशासन में बडे़ स्तर पर फेरबदल की तैयारी, होंगे तबादले

18 नवंबर 2019

Terror Funding
Jammu

हिजबुल के ऑपरेशनल कमांडर आमिर खान पर ईडी की कार्रवाई, पीओके में बैठकर चला रहा आतंक का नेटवर्क

18 नवंबर 2019

gc murmu
Jammu

उप राज्यपाल ने सलाहकारों को बांटे विभाग, प्रशासनिक परिषद का गठन

20 नवंबर 2019

बैक टू विलेज कार्यक्रम
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीरः 20 जिलों में 25 से 30 नवंबर को बैक टू विलेज कार्यक्रम, अफसर सुनेंगे जनता की आवाज

20 नवंबर 2019

