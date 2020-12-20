'श्रीनगर स्मार्ट सिटी इस्तकबाल-ए-चिल्ले कलां' का आयोजन, कलाकारों से पेश किए सांस्कृतिक कार्यक्रम

J&K: A cultural show 'Srinagar Smart City-Istaqbaal-e-Chila-e-Kalaan' is being organised in Srinagar by J&K Academy of Arts, Culture & Languages along with Actors' Creative Theatre
"We want to show Kashmiri culture through artistic creativity," says Mushtaq Ahmed Khan, Organiser pic.twitter.com/TnylUtFwtT— ANI (@ANI) December 20, 2020
