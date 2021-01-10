शहर चुनें
Jammu kashmir news: 10 tourists injured in a road accident

जम्मू-कश्मीरः सड़क हादसे में 10 पर्यटक घायल, सभी अस्पताल में

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जम्मू Updated Sun, 10 Jan 2021 12:19 AM IST
सड़क हादसा...
सड़क हादसा... - फोटो : ANI

जम्मू-कश्मीर में हुए एक सड़क हादसे में 10 पर्यटक घायल हो गए हैं। सभी घायलों को अस्पताल में दाखिल कराया गया है। समाचार एजेंसी एएनआई के अनुसार चेनानी-नशरी सुरंग के पास मिनी बस का चालक नियंत्रण खो बैठा और वाहन पलट गया। ये पर्यटक पटनीटॉप से कटरा बेस कैंप जा रहे थे। 
X