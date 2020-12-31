शहर चुनें
जम्मू-कश्मीर के डीजीपी बोले- इस साल घुसपैठ के मामले पिछले तीन-चार वर्षों में सबसे कम

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जम्मू Updated Thu, 31 Dec 2020 12:31 PM IST
डीजीपी दिलबाग सिंह
डीजीपी दिलबाग सिंह - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया

जम्मू-कश्मीर के डीजीपी दिलबाग सिंह ने पाकिस्तान की नापाक हरकतों का खुलासा किया है। उन्होंने कहा कि पाकिस्तान द्वारा कई प्रयासों के बावजूद इस साल घुसपैठ के मामले पिछले तीन-चार वर्षों में सबसे कम हैं। इसलिए पाकिस्तान को स्थानीय भर्ती पर भरोसा करना पड़ा। जिन्हें ड्रोन के माध्यम से हथियार, विस्फोटक सामग्री और नकदी की आपूर्ति करने की कोशिश की। इनमें से अधिकांश नापाक हरकतों को नाकाम कर दिया गया।
सिंह ने कहा कि 2018 और 2019 की तुलना में इस साल आतंकवादी-संबंधित घटनाओं में गिरावट आई है। 2019 की तुलना में आतंकवादी रैंकों में शामिल होने वाले लोगों की संख्या में थोड़ी वृद्धि हुई है। हालांकि, सकारात्मक पहलू यह है कि उनमें से 70 प्रतिशत या तो समाप्त हो गए या गिरफ्तार कर लिए गए। 
  दिलबाग सिंह ने कहा कि जम्मू क्षेत्र में एक दर्जन आतंकवादी सक्रिय थे, जिनकी संख्या अब तीन रह गई है। वो भी किश्तवाड़ जिले में हैं जिन्हें हम ट्रैक कर रहे हैं। 

city & states jammu kashmir dgp dilbagh singh pakistan

