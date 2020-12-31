जम्मू-कश्मीर के डीजीपी बोले- इस साल घुसपैठ के मामले पिछले तीन-चार वर्षों में सबसे कम

विज्ञापन

Despite several attempts by Pakistan, cases of infiltration this year is lowest in the last three-four years. So, they had to rely on local recruits & they tried to supply weapons, explosive materials & cash to them through drones, most of these were foiled: J&K DGP Dilbag Singh — ANI (@ANI) December 31, 2020

There has been a slight increase in the number of people joining terrorist ranks in comparison to 2019. However, the positive aspect is that 70 per cent of them were either eliminated or arrested. The shelf life of terrorists has decreased: #JammuAndKashmir DGP Dilbag Singh https://t.co/wozuxystd3 — ANI (@ANI) December 31, 2020

There were a dozen terrorists active in the Jammu region, the number has reduced to three now. They are in Kishtwar district, we are tracking them: #JammuAndKashmir DGP Dilbag Singh pic.twitter.com/BmGIXX1gS4 — ANI (@ANI) December 31, 2020

जम्मू-कश्मीर के डीजीपी दिलबाग सिंह ने पाकिस्तान की नापाक हरकतों का खुलासा किया है। उन्होंने कहा कि पाकिस्तान द्वारा कई प्रयासों के बावजूद इस साल घुसपैठ के मामले पिछले तीन-चार वर्षों में सबसे कम हैं। इसलिए पाकिस्तान को स्थानीय भर्ती पर भरोसा करना पड़ा। जिन्हें ड्रोन के माध्यम से हथियार, विस्फोटक सामग्री और नकदी की आपूर्ति करने की कोशिश की। इनमें से अधिकांश नापाक हरकतों को नाकाम कर दिया गया।सिंह ने कहा कि 2018 और 2019 की तुलना में इस साल आतंकवादी-संबंधित घटनाओं में गिरावट आई है। 2019 की तुलना में आतंकवादी रैंकों में शामिल होने वाले लोगों की संख्या में थोड़ी वृद्धि हुई है। हालांकि, सकारात्मक पहलू यह है कि उनमें से 70 प्रतिशत या तो समाप्त हो गए या गिरफ्तार कर लिए गए।दिलबाग सिंह ने कहा कि जम्मू क्षेत्र में एक दर्जन आतंकवादी सक्रिय थे, जिनकी संख्या अब तीन रह गई है। वो भी किश्तवाड़ जिले में हैं जिन्हें हम ट्रैक कर रहे हैं।