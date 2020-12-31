जम्मू-कश्मीर के डीजीपी बोले- इस साल घुसपैठ के मामले पिछले तीन-चार वर्षों में सबसे कम

Despite several attempts by Pakistan, cases of infiltration this year is lowest in the last three-four years. So, they had to rely on local recruits & they tried to supply weapons, explosive materials & cash to them through drones, most of these were foiled: J&K DGP Dilbag Singh— ANI (@ANI) December 31, 2020
दिलबाग सिंह ने कहा कि जम्मू क्षेत्र में एक दर्जन आतंकवादी सक्रिय थे, जिनकी संख्या अब तीन रह गई है। वो भी किश्तवाड़ जिले में हैं जिन्हें हम ट्रैक कर रहे हैं।
There has been a slight increase in the number of people joining terrorist ranks in comparison to 2019. However, the positive aspect is that 70 per cent of them were either eliminated or arrested. The shelf life of terrorists has decreased: #JammuAndKashmir DGP Dilbag Singh https://t.co/wozuxystd3— ANI (@ANI) December 31, 2020
There were a dozen terrorists active in the Jammu region, the number has reduced to three now. They are in Kishtwar district, we are tracking them: #JammuAndKashmir DGP Dilbag Singh pic.twitter.com/BmGIXX1gS4— ANI (@ANI) December 31, 2020
