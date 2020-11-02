शहर चुनें
Jammu and Kashmir ›   Jammu ›   Earthquake of magnitude 3.5 on the Richter Scale occurred 51 km northwest of Hanley

जम्मू-कश्मीर में महसूस किए गए भूकंप के झटके, 3.5 मापी गई तीव्रता

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, जम्मू Updated Mon, 02 Nov 2020 08:07 AM IST
भूकंप (सांकेतिक फोटो)
भूकंप (सांकेतिक फोटो)

ख़बर सुनें
जम्मू-कश्मीर में एक बार फिर भूकंप के झटके महसूस किए गए हैं। सोमवार सुबह 6:54 बजे जम्मू-कश्मीर के हैनले इलाके के उत्तर पश्चिमी क्षेत्र में भूकंप आया। रिक्टर स्केल पर इसकी तीव्रता 3.5 दर्ज की गई है। 
city & states jammu jammu and kashmir jammu kashmir jammu kashmir news

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

