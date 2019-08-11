कश्मीर के डिविजनल कमिश्नर का दावा, हमने अपने वादे पूरे किये

Baseer Khan, Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir: In last 3-4 days we had made some commitments that we will ensure that adequate stocks of food and essential commodities will be available all around in the valley and that commitment has been fulfilled. #JammuAndKashmir pic.twitter.com/dfjAGd0CbM— ANI (@ANI) August 11, 2019
नेशनल कॉन्फ्रेंस के नेताओं ने कहा कि जम्मू-कश्मीर में 1975 की इमरजेंसी से भी बुरे हालात हैं। क्षेत्रीय दलों के शीर्ष नेताओं को घरों में कैद करके उन पर पाबंदियां लगाई गई हैं। भाजपा ने ऐसा कर आपात इतिहास को दोहराया है।
11 अगस्त 2019