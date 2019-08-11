शहर चुनें

Home ›   Jammu and Kashmir ›   Jammu ›   Divisional Commissioner of Kashmir said we have fulfilled the commitment

कश्मीर के डिविजनल कमिश्नर का दावा, हमने अपने वादे पूरे किये

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जम्मू Updated Sun, 11 Aug 2019 06:40 PM IST
baseer khan
baseer khan - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कश्मीर के डिविडनल कमिश्नर बसीर खान का कहना है कि घाटी में खान-पान और जरूरी साजो-सामाज उपलब्ध कराने का हमने जो वायदा किया था उसे पूरा किया गया है। 
समाचार एजेंसी एएनआई के अनुसार बसीर खान ने कहा कि हमने बीते तीन-चार दिनों में कुछ वायदे किये थे। हमने कहा था कि खान-पान और जरूरी सामान का पर्याप्त स्टॉक घाटी में मौजूद रहेगा। 

खान ने बताया कि घाटी में राशन की सभी दुकानें खुली हुई हैं और लोग सामान खरीद रहे हैं। कई इलाकों में कल और आज भी प्रतिबंधों को हटाया गया है ताकि लोग कल आने वाले ईद के त्योहार की खरीदारी कर सकें। 
divisional commissioner baseer khan kashmir eid ul adha
