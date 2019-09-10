शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Jammu and Kashmir ›   Jammu ›   crime news

युवक पर तेज धारदार हथियार से हमला

Jammu and Kashmir Bureauजम्मू और कश्मीर ब्यूरो Updated Tue, 10 Sep 2019 01:09 AM IST
ख़बर सुनें
बाड़ी ब्राह्मणा। क्षेत्र में रविवार की रात एक स्थानीय युवक साहिल कुमार पर कुछ युवकों ने तेज धारदार हथियारों से हमला कर दिया। उनकी पहचान अमन, अजय, नवजोत और काका के रूप में हुई है। जानकारी के अनुसार दोनों गुटों में कुछ कहासुनी हो गई। इसमें दोनों में बात ज्यादा बिगड़ गई और उक्त लोगों ने साहिल पर हमला बोल दिया, जिसमें उसे गंभीर चोटें आईं। इस संबंध में तत्काल ही पुलिस को सूचना दी गई। पुलिस ने युवक को जीएमसी पहुंचाया और मामला दर्ज कर कार्रवाई शुरू कर दी है। लड़के की हालत अब ठीक बताई जा रही है। ब्यूरो
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended

Bollywood

एक वेटर कैसे बना बॉलीवुड में खिलाड़ियों का खिलाड़ी? बर्थडे पर अक्षय कुमार के 9 अनसुने किस्से

9 सितंबर 2019

Akshay Kumar
akshay kumar
akshay kumar
Akshay Kumar
Bollywood

एक वेटर कैसे बना बॉलीवुड में खिलाड़ियों का खिलाड़ी? बर्थडे पर अक्षय कुमार के 9 अनसुने किस्से

9 सितंबर 2019

Bollywood

पहली बीवी को तलाक देकर राज कुंद्रा ने शिल्पा से रचाई थी शादी, गिफ्ट किया था 50 करोड़ का बंगला

9 सितंबर 2019

Raj Kundra, Shilpa Shetty
Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra
Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra
Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra
Bollywood

पहली बीवी को तलाक देकर राज कुंद्रा ने शिल्पा से रचाई थी शादी, गिफ्ट किया था 50 करोड़ का बंगला

9 सितंबर 2019

Bollywood

इन 6 हसीनाओं को डेट कर चुके हैं अक्षय, रिश्ते पर यकीन दिलाने के लिए कर लेते थे मंगनी और फिर...

9 सितंबर 2019

akshay kumar
आयशा जुल्का
akshay kumar
Akshay Shilpa
Bollywood

इन 6 हसीनाओं को डेट कर चुके हैं अक्षय, रिश्ते पर यकीन दिलाने के लिए कर लेते थे मंगनी और फिर...

9 सितंबर 2019

यूट्यूब व ब्लॉगिंग दे रहा है रोजगार के ढेरों अवसर, अपनी काबिलियत से छुएं नई ऊंचाइयां
TAMS

यूट्यूब व ब्लॉगिंग दे रहा है रोजगार के ढेरों अवसर, अपनी काबिलियत से छुएं नई ऊंचाइयां
चंद्रयान-2
India News

चंद्रयान-2: हार्ड लैंडिंग के बाद भी 'विक्रम' में टूट-फूट नहीं, दोबारा संपर्क की उम्मीदें बढ़ींं

9 सितंबर 2019

तालिबान
India News

अमेरिका-तालिबान के बीच अफगान शांति वार्ता रद्द होना भारत के लिए राहत की खबर, जानिए कैसे

9 सितंबर 2019

Ram jethmalani death interesting facts about his life and as lawyer
Delhi NCR

जैसे ही कोर्ट में जेठमलानी रखते थे कदम तो बड़े-बड़े वकील ही नहीं जज भी खाते थे खौफ

9 सितंबर 2019

इस पितृ पक्ष गया में कराएं श्राद्ध पूजा, पितरों के आशीर्वाद से बदलेगी किस्मत - 13 - 28 Sept
Astrology Services

इस पितृ पक्ष गया में कराएं श्राद्ध पूजा, पितरों के आशीर्वाद से बदलेगी किस्मत - 13 - 28 Sept
विज्ञापन
crime news
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

स्टीव स्मिथ
Cricket News

'स्टीव स्मिथ कुछ भी कर लें, एक धोखेबाज के तौर पर ही याद किए जाएंगे'

9 सितंबर 2019

10 september 2019 rashifal horoscope
Predictions

10 सितंबर का राशिफल: इन सात राशियों पर रहेगा मंगल का शुभ प्रभाव

9 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
arshad warsi funny video and mock pakistan after chandrayaan
Bollywood

चंद्रयान 2 के बाद अरशद वारसी, अदनान ने पाकिस्तान का उड़ाया मजाक, बोले- 'ऐसे रॉकेट लॉन्च किया था'

9 सितंबर 2019

Chandrayaan 2 Isro
Bollywood

'लैंडर विक्रम' पर ISRO के नए खुलासे से भावुक हुए फैंस, मीम्स शेयर कर जाहिर कर रहे खुशी

9 सितंबर 2019

palmistry
Palmistry

आपकी किस्मत में पैसा है या नहीं, हथेली पर बनी लकीरों से ऐसे समझें

9 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
sakshi dhoni stylish italy holiday looks are super stunning
Fashion

धोनी की पत्नी किसी 'फैशनइस्टा' से कम नहीं, इटली से दे रहीं 'फैशन गोल्स' देखें तस्वीरें

9 सितंबर 2019

रवि शास्त्री और विराट कोहली
Cricket News

कप्तान कोहली से भी ज्यादा कोच शास्त्री की कमाई, जानिए कितनी मिल रही सैलरी

9 सितंबर 2019

New traffic rules if heavy challan imposed on you give 100 rupees get them canceled
Delhi NCR

भारी-भरकम चालान से घबराने की जरूरत नहीं, 100 रुपये देकर करवाएं रद्द

9 सितंबर 2019

चीन-पाकिस्तान (सांकेतिक तस्वीर)
World

कश्मीर मुद्दे पर चीन ने पाकिस्तान के सुर में मिलाया सुर, जारी किया संयुक्त बयान

9 सितंबर 2019

फाइल फोटो
Delhi NCR

सावधान! यहां बजाया हॉर्न तो जुर्माना फौरन, दस्तावेज पूरे होने पर भी ऐसे कट जाएगा चालान

9 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

आतंकी किए ढेर
Jammu

पाकिस्तानी बैट और आतंकियों की घुसपैठ को ऐसे किया गया था नाकाम, सेना ने वीडियो किया जारी

भारतीय सेना ने 4 अगस्त को उत्तरी कश्मीर के बारामुला जिले के केरन सेक्टर में एलओसी पर पाकिस्तान के बैट हमले को नाकाम करते हुए पांच से सात आतंकियों व पाकिस्तानी सैनिकों को मार गिराया था।  जिसका वीडियो एक महीने बाद सोमवार को सेना ने जारी किया है।

9 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
सीजफायर उल्लंघन
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर: उड़ी में सेना का पाकिस्तान को करारा जवाब, कई चौकियां तबाह, जवान व नागरिक घायल

9 सितंबर 2019

भारतीय सेना
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर: सोपोर से लश्कर के आठ सहयोगी गिरफ्तार, अनुच्छेद 370 हटने के बाद पहली बड़ी कार्रवाई

9 सितंबर 2019

फारूक खान
Jammu

पाकिस्तान झूठ का सहारा लेकर दुष्प्रचार कर रहा, धीरे-धीरे स्थिति हो रही सामान्य: फारूक खान

9 सितंबर 2019

भूकंप
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर और हिमाचल में भूकंप के झटकों से सहम उठे लोग, तीव्रता 4.8 की गई दर्ज

9 सितंबर 2019

जम्मू-कश्मीर के गवर्नर के सलाहकार फारूक खान
Jammu

अभी भी समय है हरकतों में सुधार कर ले पाकिस्तान, वरना यह मौका भी नहीं मिलेगाः फारूक खान

9 सितंबर 2019

घाटी के अधिकांश इलाकों से हटाए प्रतिबंध
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीरः घाटी के कई इलाकों से हटाए गए प्रतिबंध, मुहर्रम के जुलूस पर इस साल भी रहेगी पाबंदी

9 सितंबर 2019

warning posters in srinagar city, jammu kashmir latest news
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीरः घाटी में फिर लगे विवादित पोस्टर, नापाक मंसूबों पर भारी हैं लोगों के हौसले

9 सितंबर 2019

ट्रांसफर(सांकेतिक)
Jammu

आशीष बने जम्मू नगर निगम के संयुक्त आयुक्त, सरकार ने कई अफसर इधर से उधर किये

9 सितंबर 2019

पुलिस महानिदेशक दिलबाग सिंह
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर में अब पहाड़ों पर पनाह लिए आतंकियों को घेरने की तैयारी, सुरक्षा बल हाई अलर्ट पर

10 सितंबर 2019

Recommended Videos

पति का 44वां जन्मदिन मनाने ग्लैमरस अवतार में पहुंची शिल्पा शेट्टी, किस देकर किया बर्थडे बॉय को खुश

पति राज कुंद्रा की जन्मदिन पार्टी में नजर आया शिल्पा शेट्टी का ग्लैमरस अवतार। पार्टी में फिल्मी जगत के कुछ जाने माने चेहरे भी पहुंचे।

9 सितंबर 2019

शिवांश पाल 6:55

ISRO Center में बैठकर चंद्रयान 2 की लैंडिंग देखने वाले छात्र शिवांश पाल से अमर उजाला की खास मुलाकात

9 सितंबर 2019

नितिन गडकरी 1:13

नए मोटर व्हीकल एक्ट पर नितिन गडकरी ने कहा- मेरा भी कटा है चालान

9 सितंबर 2019

यातायात नियम 3:03

गाड़ी के प्रदूषण जांच के लिए PUC सर्टिफिकेट बेहद जरूरी, नहीं होने पर देना होगा 10 हजार का जुर्माना

9 सितंबर 2019

डिजाइन पिक्चर 3:01

एक ऐसा ब्लडग्रुप जो है O नेगेटिव से भी ज्यादा रेयर

9 सितंबर 2019

Related

ड्रग्स
Jammu

कश्मीर में बंद से जम्मू में पंजाब के ड्रग्स तस्कर सक्रिय, पुलिस की धरपकड़ तेज

10 सितंबर 2019

crime news
Jammu

चरस के साथ पकड़े आरोपी को कोर्ट ने मुक्त किया

10 सितंबर 2019

ews student counselling for medical seats dates extended till 30th November in jammu kashmir
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर में 30 नवंबर तक बढ़ाई गई है मेडिकल की सीटों पर इडब्ल्यूएस की काउंसिलिंग

10 सितंबर 2019

jammu kaahmir:164 laws to get cancel after union territory to get formed after article 370 revoked
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर और लद्दाख का होगा साझा उच्च न्यायालय, निरस्त हो जाएंगे राज्य के अपने 164 कानून

8 सितंबर 2019

municipal commety
Jammu

राज्यपाल श्रीनगर नगर निगम के काउंसलरों से

10 सितंबर 2019

crime news
Jammu

रिटायर प्रिंसिपल के घर चोरों ने लगाई सेंध

10 सितंबर 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited