Anti Drug Unit Kathua and Hiranagar Police Station seized 1.35 quintals of poppy straw and nabbed one narco smuggler

जम्मू-कश्मीरः एंटी ड्रग यूनिट ने जब्त की 1.35 क्विंटल पोस्ता दान, एक तस्कर गिरफ्तार

संवाद न्यूज एजेंसी, कठुआ Updated Sat, 26 Dec 2020 08:48 PM IST
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
सांकेतिक तस्वीर - फोटो : social media

ख़बर सुनें
जम्मू-पुलिस की एंटी ड्रग यूनिट ने शनिवार को कठुआ और हीरानगर पुलिस के साथ मिलकर 1.35 क्विंटल पोस्ता दाना जब्त किया और एक नार्को तस्कर को पकड़ा है। संबंधित धाराओं में मामला दर्ज कर आगे की जांच शुरू कर गई है। 
city & states jammu anti drug unit poppy straw jammu kashmir police

India News
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

