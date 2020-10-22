शहर चुनें
Home ›   Jammu and Kashmir ›   Jammu ›   A grenade was hurled at a police vehicle in Kalai bridge area in Poonch

जम्मू-कश्मीरः पुंछ में पुलिस वाहन पर आतंकियों ने फेंका ग्रेनेड, सुरक्षा व्यवस्था की गई सख्त

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, पुंछ Updated Thu, 22 Oct 2020 11:13 PM IST
indian army
indian army - फोटो : ANI

ख़बर सुनें
आतंकियों ने जम्मू-कश्मीर के पुंछ जिले में गुरुवार रात को पुलिस वाहन को निशाना बनाते हुए ग्रेनेड हमला किया। पुंछ के एसएसपी रमेश अंग्राल ने बताया कि आतंकियों ने कलाई पुल पर पुलिस वाहन पर ग्रेनेड हमला किया। उन्होंने जानकारी दी कि ग्रेनेड फटा नहीं जिसके कारण किसी तरह का नुकसान नहीं हुआ है। 
उन्होंने बताया कि इसके में सुरक्षा व्यवस्था सख्त कर दी है और इलाके की घेराबंदी कर आतंकियों के खिलाफ तलाशी अभियान चलाया जा रहा है। 
city & states jammu grenade attack ssp ramesh angral jammu kashmir police

