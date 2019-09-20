शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Jammu and Kashmir ›   Udhampur ›   police in udhampur jammu kashmir

किश्तवाड़ में पीएसओ से लूटी राइफल, 40 से पूछताछ

Jammu and Kashmir Bureauजम्मू और कश्मीर ब्यूरो Updated Fri, 20 Sep 2019 11:51 PM IST
ख़बर सुनें
अमर उजाला ब्यूरो
विज्ञापन
किश्तवाड़। पीडीपी जिला अध्यक्ष को बंदूक दिखाकर अंगरक्षक से आतंकवादियों द्वारा राइफल छीनने के मामले में छानबीन तेज हो गई है। एक सप्ताह के अंदर लगभग चार दर्जन से अधिक लोगों को हिरासत में लिया गया है। इनसे पूछताछ चल रही है। आशंका जताई जा रही है कि पुलिस जल्द ही मामले को सुलझा लेगी और आतंकवादियों को हिरासत में लेगी। अब तक एक दर्जन लोगों को पूछताछ के लिए हिरासत में लिया गया।
सुरक्षा बलों ने आतंकवादियों का पता लगाने के लिए शुक्रवार को भी अभियान जारी रखा। इसके दौरान पीएसओ से छीनी गई एके 47 राइफल को बरामद कर लिया गया है। पुलिस सेना और सीआरपीएफ की संयुक्त टीम आतंकवादियों को दबोचने के लिए कई इलाकों में तलाशी अभियान चला रही है।
जुमा के दिन दुकानें रही बंद
किश्तवाड़। अनुच्छेद 370 हटाने के विरोध में किश्तवाड़ में जुमा के दिन बाजारों को बंद रखा गया। हालांकि किसी भी संगठन ने बंद का आह्वान नहीं किया है। इस बारे में पुलिस ने धार्मिक नेताओं को बुलाकर पूछताछ भी की है। वहीं, धार्मिक नेताओं और संगठनों के नेताओं ने कहा है कि बंद का आह्वान नहीं किया है। सूत्रों के अनुसार दुकानदार डर रहे हैं। इस कारण बाजार को बंद रखा गया है।
घर बैठे सर्वपितृ अमावस्या को गया में अर्पित करें अपने समस्त पितरों को तर्पण, होंगे सभी पूर्वज एक साथ प्रसन्न - 28 सितम्बर 2019
अभी आर्डर करें।
विज्ञापन

Recommended

chinmayanand
Delhi NCR

पहले कृष्णपाल सिंह के नाम से जाने जाते थे चिन्मयानंद, धीरे-धीरे ऐसे बने विशाल साम्राज्य के 'स्वामी'

20 सितंबर 2019

ट्रैफिक पुलिस ने बिजली विभाग के जेई की स्कूटी का चालान काटा
Meerut

चालान कटा तो जेई ने कटवा दी चौकी और थाने की बिजली, अफसरों में मचा हड़कंप, और फिर...

20 सितंबर 2019

लालकुर्ती क्षेत्र स्थित एक बेकरी में गंदगी के बीच जंग लगी प्लेटों में बनाई जा रही ब्रेड, बन और पाव
Meerut

यदि आप पाव, केक और बिस्कुट के हैं शौकीन, इन बेकरियों की तस्वीर देखकर छोड़ देंगे खाना

20 सितंबर 2019

अभिव्यक्ति की स्वतंत्रता का अधिकार ही है कॉमकॉन 2019 की चर्चा का प्रमुख विषय
Invertis university

अभिव्यक्ति की स्वतंत्रता का अधिकार ही है कॉमकॉन 2019 की चर्चा का प्रमुख विषय
Bollywood

सांसद नुसरत जहां और मिमी चक्रवर्ती ने मां दुर्गा के गाने पर किया डांस, वीडियो वायरल

20 सितंबर 2019

nusrat jahan
nusrat jahan
nusrat jahan
Nusrat Jahan
Bollywood

सांसद नुसरत जहां और मिमी चक्रवर्ती ने मां दुर्गा के गाने पर किया डांस, वीडियो वायरल

20 सितंबर 2019

Bollywood

बॉलीवुड के 5 खलनायकों के बच्चे, कुछ बने स्टार तो कुछ की हुई हालत खराब

20 सितंबर 2019

Bollywood
amjad khan with son
kabir bedi
rohit shetty
Bollywood

बॉलीवुड के 5 खलनायकों के बच्चे, कुछ बने स्टार तो कुछ की हुई हालत खराब

20 सितंबर 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Bizarre News

एक ऐसा देश, जहां नहीं पाया जाता एक भी सांप, ये है इसके पीछे की वजह

20 सितंबर 2019

सर्वपितृ अमावस्या को गया में अर्पित करें अपने समस्त पितरों को तर्पण, होंगे सभी पूर्वज प्रसन्न, 28 सितम्बर
Astrology Services

सर्वपितृ अमावस्या को गया में अर्पित करें अपने समस्त पितरों को तर्पण, होंगे सभी पूर्वज प्रसन्न, 28 सितम्बर
विज्ञापन
police
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

स्वामी चिन्मयानंद
Bareilly

अस्पताल के बहाने हरिद्वार भागने की फिराक में थे चिन्मयानंद, एसआईटी ने उतरवाया

20 सितंबर 2019

एरिया 51
Bizarre News

एरिया 51 क्यों है दुनिया की सबसे रहस्यमयी जगह, क्या सच में वहां बंधक बनाकर रखे गए हैं एलियंस?

20 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
Pooja Deol and Sunny Deol
Bollywood

35 साल में कितना बदल गईं सनी देओल की पत्नी, बेटे की फिल्म की स्क्रीनिंग में पहुंचीं ऐसे

20 सितंबर 2019

बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेसेस के मजेदार एक्सप्रेशन्स
Bollywood

शिल्पा-दीपिका सहित ये 11 अभिनेत्रियां गलती से भी इन तस्वीरों को देखना नहीं करेंगी पसंद

20 सितंबर 2019

gold and silver price fell for consecutive fourth day know the rate
Bazar

खुशखबरी: लगातार चौथे दिन सस्ता हुआ सोना-चांदी, इतने ज्यादा कम हो गए दाम

20 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
स्वामी चिन्मयानंद गिरफ्तार
Bareilly

स्वामी चिन्मयानंद का बड़ा खुलासा, मसाज कराने के लिए शर्मिंदा हूं, छात्रा भी होगी गिरफ्तार !

20 सितंबर 2019

चित्रकूट में बाढ़ का कहर
Kanpur

PHOTOS: यूपी में बाढ़ का कहर, घरों में घुसा पानी बेघर हुए लोग, हर पल के साथ बढ़ रहा मौत का खतरा

20 सितंबर 2019

लालकुर्ती क्षेत्र स्थित एक बेकरी में गंदगी के बीच जंग लगी प्लेटों में बनाई जा रही ब्रेड, बन और पाव
Meerut

यदि आप पाव, केक और बिस्कुट के हैं शौकीन, इन बेकरियों की तस्वीर देखकर छोड़ देंगे खाना

20 सितंबर 2019

बाबुल सुप्रियो के साथ बदसलूकी करते छात्र
India News

बाबुल सुप्रियो का कुर्ता फाड़ा और चश्मे भी तोड़ डाले, बदसलूकी करने वाले छात्रों की तस्वीरें सामने आई

20 सितंबर 2019

chinmayanand
Delhi NCR

यह पहली बार नहीं जब चिन्मयानंद पर लगे यौन शोषण के आरोप, पहले भी जेल जाते-जाते बचे थे

20 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

ig jammu mukesh singh
Jammu

जम्मू संभाग में नवरात्र और दशहरा पर सुरक्षा के पुख्ता इंतजाम करने पर जोर, खुफिया एजेंसियां अलर्ट पर

लगातार बार्डर और एलओसी से घुसपैठ की खबरें आ रही हैं। इसे लेकर पुलिस सहित तमाम सुरक्षा एजेंसियां सतर्क हैं। खासकर अब जबकि नवरात्र महोत्सव और दशहरे के साथ कई पर्व आने वाले हैं, तो एजेंसियां और सतर्क हो गई हैं।

20 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
सरकारी स्कूल रठियान में सीआरपीएफ की तरफ से छेड़ा गया सफाई अभियान।
Udhampur

सीआरपीएफ ने सरकारी मिडिल स्कूल रठियान में चलाया स्वच्छता अभियान

20 सितंबर 2019

जिला अस्पताल की इमरजेंसी में रखी एक्सपाइरी तिथि की दवा, जिसका बाद में लेबल हटा दिया गया।
Udhampur

जिला अस्पताल की इमरजेंसी में एक्सपायरी दवा का किया जा रहा इस्तेमाल

20 सितंबर 2019

बारिश से बचने के लिए छाता लेकर जाते विद्यार्थी।
Udhampur

उधमपुर में दिनभर बदलता रहा मौसम का मिजाज

20 सितंबर 2019

डिग्री कालेज में आयोजित थ्रो बाल प्रतियोगिता में हिस्सा लेते खिलाड़ी व खिलाड़ियों से हाथ मिलाते
Udhampur

उधमपुर में थ्रो बाल प्रतियोगिता में डोडा की टीम विजयी

20 सितंबर 2019

jammu kashmir and ladakh distribution of properties , department and employees started
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर और लद्दाख के बीच अधिकारियों, कर्मियों व विभागों के बंटवारे में आ रही यह दिक्कतें

18 सितंबर 2019

वंदे भारत एक्सप्रेस
Jammu

नवरात्रि में दिल्ली, पंजाब के लोगों को वैष्णो देवी जाने के लिए रेलवे की सौगात, शुरू होगी वंदे भारत ट्रेन

17 सितंबर 2019

उधमपुर में कथा सुनने के एकत्र हुई महिलाएं।
Udhampur

कलियुग में भागवत पुराण ही साक्षात भगवान का स्वरूप

20 सितंबर 2019

जम्मू रेलवे स्टेशन परिसर
Jammu

जम्मू रेलवे स्टेशन की सुरक्षा होगी और कड़ी, चप्पे-चप्पे पर होगी 56 सीसीटीवी कैमरों की नजर

15 सितंबर 2019

जागरूकता रैली निकालती छात्राएं।
Udhampur

जागरूकता रैली निकाल कर दिया नशा मुक्ति का संदेश

20 सितंबर 2019

Recommended Videos

जीएसटी की दरों में बड़ा बदलाव, जानें किस पर मिली राहत, किससे बढ़ेगा जेब पर बोझ

जीएसटी काउंसिल ने शुक्रवार शाम अर्थव्यवस्था की सुस्ती को दूर करने के लिए किये जा रहे उपायों की मांग के बीच कई वस्तुओं पर कर की दर में कटौती करने का एलान किया।

20 सितंबर 2019

सेंसेक्स 1:42

बाजार में आई 10 साल की सबसे बड़ी तेजी, कॉर्पोरेट टैक्स में कटौती से निवेशक हुए मालामाल

20 सितंबर 2019

मध्य प्रदेश कांग्रेस 1:50

MP कांग्रेस की बड़ी चूक, बैनर पर 'मध्यदेश' लिखने पर शिवराज की चुटकी तो सोशल मीडिया पर हो रही फजीहत

20 सितंबर 2019

जहरीली शराब से मौत 1:37

देहरादून में जहरीली शराब का कहर, 6 लोगों की मौत, कई अस्पताल में भर्ती

20 सितंबर 2019

पत्नी को दांव पर लगाया 2:27

कानुपर: दोस्तों के साथ जुए में हारा तो पत्नी को दांव पर लगाया, पीड़ित ने दर्ज कराया केस

20 सितंबर 2019

Related

sports news in udhampur
Udhampur

पवेलियन के ढांचे को लेकर सरकार का निर्णय का इंतजार कर रहा प्रशासन

20 सितंबर 2019

उधमपुर में गोल करने का प्रयास करते खिलाड़ी।
Udhampur

उधमपुर की टीम का बेहतरीन प्रदर्शन फाइनल मुकाबले में पुंछ की जीत

20 सितंबर 2019

उधमपुर में वीरवार को बादल छाए रहे।
Udhampur

हल्की बारिश होने से तापमान में हुआ सुधार, भीषण गर्मी से मिली राहत

20 सितंबर 2019

टिकरी में प्रदर्शन के दौरान राजमार्ग पर वाहनों की आवाजाही बंद होने पर परेशान खड़े यात्री।
Udhampur

शव हाईवे पर रख लगाया जाम, पुलिस से धक्का-मुक्की, लाठीचार्ज

19 सितंबर 2019

उधमपुर में अतिक्रमण करने वाले के खिलाफ कार्रवाई की मांग को लेकर प्रदर्शन करते पैंथर्स कार्यकर्त
Udhampur

जिला अस्पताल में अतिक्रमण करने वाले के खिलाफ कार्रवाई की मांग

20 सितंबर 2019

केंद्रीय राज्य मंत्री (स्वतंत्र प्रभार) डॉ. जितेंद्र सिंह
Jammu

मुखर्जी का पक्ष सही और नेहरू-शेख गलत साबित हुए, राष्ट्र विरोधियों के लिए जगह नहीं: डॉ. जितेंद्र

16 सितंबर 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited