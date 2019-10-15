शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Jammu and Kashmir ›   Udhampur ›   One injured in bus-bike collision

मेटाडोर व मोटरसाइकिल की टक्कर में एक घायल

Jammu and Kashmir Bureauजम्मू और कश्मीर ब्यूरो Updated Tue, 15 Oct 2019 01:42 AM IST
udhampur kay sambal road par accident main tuti madador
udhampur kay sambal road par accident main tuti madador - फोटो : UDHAMPUR
ख़बर सुनें
उधमपुर। शहर के संबल डंगा रोड पर सोमवार शाम को मेटाडोर और बाइक की टक्कर में बाइक चालक गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गया। मौके पर मौजूद लोगों ने तुरंत घायल व्यक्ति को उपचार के लिए जिला अस्पताल पहुंचाया।
विज्ञापन
सोमवार शाम के समय मेटाडोर नंबर जेके-4752 की सामने से आ रही बाइक के साथ टक्कर हो गई। टक्कर इतनी तेज थी कि मेटाडोर के भी आगे का शीशा पूरी तरह से टूट गया। मौके पर मौजूद लोगों ने उसी समय घायल व्यक्ति को उपचार के लिए जिला अस्पताल पहुंचाया। पुलिस ने भी मामले की जांच शुरू कर दी है।
नजर दोष व शत्रु दमन के लिए काली चौदस पर कालीबाड़ी मंदिर (दिल्ली) में माँ काली की पूजा : 26-अक्टूबर-2019
अभी आर्डर करें।
विज्ञापन

Recommended

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Bizarre News

जब चिता पर लेटाने से पहले 'मुर्दा' अचानक हिलाने लगा सिर, श्मशान घाट छोड़ कर भागे लोग

14 अक्टूबर 2019

Virgo
Horoscope

कन्या राशि: आज का राशिफल

15 अक्टूबर 2019

Bollywood

बेटी के सामने गोविंदा ने की दोबारा शादी, सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो रहीं तस्वीरें

14 अक्टूबर 2019

गोविंदा
द कपिल शर्मा शो में गोविंदा
पत्नी के साथ गोविंदा
गोविंदा
Bollywood

बेटी के सामने गोविंदा ने की दोबारा शादी, सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो रहीं तस्वीरें

14 अक्टूबर 2019

List of Richest people in world who graduated from Harvard University, Max billionaires studied here
Education

इस यूनिवर्सिटी ने दिए हैं सबसे ज्यादा अमीर, जानें कितनी है यहां की फीस

14 अक्टूबर 2019

Television

1500 रुपये महीना कमाती थीं मिड डे मील वर्कर बबीता, इस सवाल का जवाब दे एक करोड़ जीता

14 अक्टूबर 2019

बबीता ताड़े
kaun banega crorepati
kaun banega crorepati
kbc 11
Television

1500 रुपये महीना कमाती थीं मिड डे मील वर्कर बबीता, इस सवाल का जवाब दे एक करोड़ जीता

14 अक्टूबर 2019

Television

KBC 11: बिहार के गौतम बने तीसरे करोड़पति, 7 करोड़ के सवाल पर अटकीं सांसें

14 अक्टूबर 2019

KBC
KBC
KBC
सनोज राज
Television

KBC 11: बिहार के गौतम बने तीसरे करोड़पति, 7 करोड़ के सवाल पर अटकीं सांसें

14 अक्टूबर 2019

महालक्ष्मी मंदिर, मुंबई में कराएं दिवाली लक्ष्मी पूजा : 27-अक्टूबर-2019
Astrology Services

महालक्ष्मी मंदिर, मुंबई में कराएं दिवाली लक्ष्मी पूजा : 27-अक्टूबर-2019
विज्ञापन
road accedent
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

बेन स्टोक्स
Cricket News

ICC ने सुपर ओवर के नियम में किया बड़ा बदलाव, वर्ल्ड कप 2019 में हुई थी जमकर आलोचना

14 अक्टूबर 2019

rashifal
Predictions

15 अक्तूबर राशिफल: कार्तिक माह के पहले मंगल में इन 5 राशियों वालों को रहना होगा सावधान

14 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
सोनिया गांधी और मनोहर लाल खट्टर
India News

सोनिया गांधी पर टिप्पणी के बाद हरियाणा सीएम खट्टर पर कांग्रेस का पलटवार, कहा- माफी मांगें

14 अक्टूबर 2019

Shahi Shadi haridwar: Rewa princess and Satpal Maharaj son Suyash Baraat Exclusive Photos
Dehradun

शाही शादी: कैबिनेट मंत्री महाराज के बेटे की बरात में उमड़ी अनुयायियों की भीड़, दिखी 'लघु भारत' की झलक, तस्वीरें...

14 अक्टूबर 2019

कौन बनेगा के करोड़पति विजेता
Television

KBC 11: जानिए तीनों करोड़पति कंटेस्टेंट में बारे में सबकुछ, बिहार के सुशील ने जीते थे पांच करोड़

14 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
deepika padukone
Bollywood

दीपिका ने पहली बार खोला राज, पति रणवीर और एक्स ब्वॉयफ्रेंड रणबीर में सबसे बड़ा अंतर क्या?

14 अक्टूबर 2019

kbc
Television

ये शख्स है KBC का असली मास्टर माइंड, अमिताभ बच्चन भी इन्हीं के इशारे पर करते हैं काम

14 अक्टूबर 2019

Know about corporate train Tejas Express
Lucknow

ट्रेन रेलवे की... ट्रैक रेलवे का... संचालन करने वाला आईआरसीटीसी रेलवे का... तो तेजस निजी कैसे

14 अक्टूबर 2019

सौरव गांगुली
Cricket News

सौरव गांगुली ने BCCI के अध्यक्ष पद के लिए भरा नामांकन, भारतीय क्रिकेट में बड़े बदलाव के दिए संकेत

14 अक्टूबर 2019

PF Account holder started getting interest know PF balance and claim money
Personal Finance

PF खाताधारकों को मिलना शुरू हुआ ब्याज, मिस्ड कॉल से पता करें बैलेंस और निकालें पैसा

14 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

कांग्रेस के प्रदेश अध्यक्ष जीए मीर
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीरः नेकां और पीडीपी के बाद कांग्रेस ने भी किया बीडीसी चुनाव का बहिष्कार

जम्मू-कश्मीर में होने वाले ब्लॉक डेवलपमेंट काउंसिल चुनाव (BDC) चुनाव का कांग्रेस भी बहिष्कार करेगी। कांग्रेस के प्रदेश अध्यक्ष जीए मीर ने कहा कि कश्मीर में राजनीतिक नेता नजरबंद हैं।

9 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
रामबन में रुके वाहन।
Udhampur

चार दिन बार घाटी की तरफ रवाना किए रोके गए सैकड़ों ट्रक

14 अक्टूबर 2019

शरारती तत्वों ने खंडित की बजरंगबली की मूर्ति
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीरः शरारती तत्वों ने खंडित की बजरंगबली की मूर्ति लोगों में आक्रोश, गिरफ्तारी की मांग

12 अक्टूबर 2019

रामबन में पस्सियां गिरने से हाईवे बंद
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर में पस्सियां गिरने पर दिन में कई बार बंद हुआ राजमार्ग, कई इलाकों में लगा रहा जाम

13 अक्टूबर 2019

दुकान में चोरी के बारे में जानकारी देता दुकानदार।
Udhampur

दुकान के ताले तोड़ कर हजारों की नकदी व सामान ले उड़े चोर

13 अक्टूबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Jammu

जम्मू संभाग में डेंगू पीड़ितों के लिए अस्पतालों में उचित इंतजाम करें: मंडलायुक्त

12 अक्टूबर 2019

उधमपुर में सरकार के खलाफ प्रदर्शन करते बजली कर्मचारी।
Udhampur

उधमपुर में बिजली कर्मचारियों की हड़ताल दो दिन और बढ़ी

13 अक्टूबर 2019

शहर के बीच पुराने राजमार्ग पर डाली जा रही तारकोल।
Udhampur

एक वर्ष बाद होने लगी पुराने राजमार्ग की मरम्मत

12 अक्टूबर 2019

उधमपुर में आंधी आने के बाद उड़ा बोर्ड।
Udhampur

आंधी ने उड़ाए बोर्ड, बारिश ने बढ़ाई ठंड

10 अक्टूबर 2019

उधमपुर में नारेबाजी करते सफाई कर्मचारी।
Udhampur

उधमपुर में सफाई कर्मियों की हड़ताल, कूड़े के लगे ढेर

11 अक्टूबर 2019

Recommended Videos

आरबीआई की पीएमसी ग्राहकों को और राहत, खाते से रुपये निकालने की सीमा 25 से बढ़ाकर 40 हजार की

त्योहारी सीजन को देखते हुए आरबीआई ने पीएमसी बैंक पर लगी पाबंदियों के बीच ग्राहकों को बड़ी राहत दी है। पीएमसी ग्राहक अब खाते से 25 हजार के बजाय 40 हजार रुपये तक निकाल सकेंगे।

14 अक्टूबर 2019

बॉलीवुड 1:05

जियो मामी मूवी मेला: आलिया भट्ट ने करीना कपूर खान को बताया अपनी प्रेरणा

14 अक्टूबर 2019

खुदरा महंगाई 1:47

उपभोक्ताओं पर नई आफत, 14 महीने के ऊपरी स्तर पर पहुंची खुदरा महंगाई

14 अक्टूबर 2019

जम्मू और कश्मीर 2:08

जम्मू-कश्मीर में बहाल हुई मोबाइल पोस्टपेड सेवा, 70 दिन बाद बजीं 40 लाख फोन की घंटियां

14 अक्टूबर 2019

बॉलीवुड बीट्स 4:01

बॉलीवुड बीट्स: आलिया से करीना की भाभी बनने के सवाल से लेकर नोरा के वीडियो तक, पांच खबरें

14 अक्टूबर 2019

Related

अंतराष्ट्रीय बालिका दिवस पर मजालता डिग्री कालेज में आयोजित जागरूकता कार्यक्रम में मौजूद छात्र?
Udhampur

अंतरराष्ट्रीय बालिका दिवस पर कार्यक्रम आयोजित

12 अक्टूबर 2019

accedent in udhampur jammu kashmir
Udhampur

तेज रफ्तार में मेटाडोर पलटी , एक की मौत, दस यात्री घायल

10 अक्टूबर 2019

कटड़ा महोत्सव के दौरान भेंट प्रतियोगिता के विजेता अनन्नया, प्रनभा और सिमरन मुख्य अतिथियों के स?
Udhampur

उधमपुर की अनन्या ने जीती भेंट प्रतियोगिता

8 अक्टूबर 2019

Two days strike of Cleaning worker from today
Udhampur

आज से शुरू होगी सफाई कर्मचारियों की दो दिन की हड़ताल

9 अक्टूबर 2019

ramnagar main mandir kay kaam ka udghtan kartey log
Udhampur

माँ पिंगला देवी मंदिर निर्माण के लिए रखा गया नींव पत्थर

9 अक्टूबर 2019

रामनगर महोत्सव के दौरान मौजूद लोग।
Udhampur

शानदार प्रदर्शन के दम पर वंश ने जीता पुरस्कार

10 अक्टूबर 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited