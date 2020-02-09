शहर चुनें

श्रद्धापूर्वक मनाई गइ शहीद कैप्टन तुषार महाजन की चौथी पुण्यतिथि

Jammu and Kashmir Bureauजम्मू और कश्मीर ब्यूरो Updated Sun, 09 Feb 2020 12:03 AM IST
शहीद कैप्टन तुषार महाजन की पुण्यतिथि पर हवन करते परिवार के सदस्य व अन्य।
शहीद कैप्टन तुषार महाजन की पुण्यतिथि पर हवन करते परिवार के सदस्य व अन्य।
उधमपुर। श्रीनगर के पांपोर में आतंकियों से लोहा लेते हुए शहीद हुए उधमपुर के वीर सपूत शहीद कैप्टन तुषार महाजन की चौथी पुण्यतिथि शनिवार को श्रद्धा पुर्वक मनाई गई। कार्यक्रम में आचार्य यादवेंद्र शर्मा की देखरेख में हवन यज्ञ हुआ। शहीद के पिता देवराज गुप्ता व माता आशा रानी गुप्ता सहित अन्य पारिवारिक सदस्यों व सगे संबंधियों ने मुख्य रूप से भाग लिया।
आचार्य यादवेंद्र शर्मा ने कहा कि आतंक विरोधी अभियान में कैप्टन तुषार महाजन ने देश के लिए प्राणों का बलिदान दिया। इसे उधमपुरवासी कभी भुला नहीं सकते हैं। संवाद
