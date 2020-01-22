शहर चुनें

चिट्टे के साथ एक तस्कर गिरफ्तार

Jammu and Kashmir Bureauजम्मू और कश्मीर ब्यूरो Updated Wed, 22 Jan 2020 01:09 AM IST
ख़बर सुनें
मजालता। मजालता के बालपुर इलाके में पुलिस ने मंगलवार को आठ ग्राम चिट्टे के साथ दो तस्कर को गिरफ्तार किया है। जानकारी अनुसार पुलिस ने दविंद्र कुमार निवासी रामकोट कठुआ और सदीक निवासी सुंदला को तलाशी के लिए रोका। जब दोनों की तलाशी ली तो दोनों के पास से आठ ग्राम चिट्टा बरामद किया। पुलिस ने दोनों से चिट्टे की तस्करी के आरोप में गिरफ्तार कर लिया। पुलिस ने दोनों के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज कर जांच शुरू कर दी है। संवाद
crime
