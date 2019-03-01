शहर चुनें

पत्थर गिरने से मार्ग हुआ बंद

Jammu and Kashmir Bureau Updated Fri, 01 Mar 2019 12:47 AM IST
पत्थर गिरने से सतरैडी जाने वाला मार्ग बंद
रामनगर/मजालता। मजालता तहसील में स्थित सतरैडी गांव की ओर जाने वाला मार्ग पत्थर गिरने के कारण करीब सप्ताह से बंद पड़ा है। जिस कारण ग्रामीणों को बहुत परेशानियों का सामना करना पड़ रहा। वैसे तो इस मार्ग पर कोई यात्री वाहन नहीं चलता, लेकिन अक्सर ग्रामीण अपने निजी वाहन लेकर इसी मार्ग से गुजरते हैं। जानकारी के अनुसार गंभीर नाले से सतरैड गांव की ओर जाने वाला मार्ग करीब दो किलोमीटर लंबा है। मौजूदा समय में पत्थर गिरने के कारण मार्ग पूरी तरह बंद है और लोगों को पैदल ही एक स्थान से दूसरे स्थान की तरफ जाना पड़ रहा है। ग्रामीणों का कहना था मार्ग से पत्थर जल्द से जल्द हटाया जाए, ताकि लोग अपने निजी वाहन का प्रयोग कर सकें। साथ ही ग्रामीणों ने मार्ग पर तारकोल डालने की भी मांग की है। ब्यूरो

डेमो
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर में फर्जी कॉल करके सिक्योरिटी फोर्स के मूवमेंट की मांगी जा रही जानकारी

जम्मू-कश्मीर में कुछ लोग पुलिस, सिविल प्रशासन और आम लोगों को फोन कर सेना एवं अन्य सुरक्षा एजेंसियों की महत्वपूर्ण जानकारियां मांग रहे हैं। ऐसे लोगों से पुलिस ने सावधान रहने को कहा है।

28 फरवरी 2019

विज्ञापन
आठ घंटे बंद रहा राष्ट्रीय राजमार्ग, उधमपुर से नहीं छोड़े गए वाहन
Udhampur

आठ घंटे बंद रहा राष्ट्रीय राजमार्ग, उधमपुर से नहीं छोड़े गए वाहन

1 मार्च 2019

दिनभर जारी रही हेलिकप्टर सेवा
Udhampur

दिनभर जारी रही हेलिकप्टर सेवा

1 मार्च 2019

मॉक ड्रिल की सिविल डिफेंस ने शुरू की तैयारी
Udhampur

मॉक ड्रिल की सिविल डिफेंस ने शुरू की तैयारी

1 मार्च 2019

अंकुशा शर्मा
Jammu

बर्मिंघम में छाई रियासी की बेटी, फैशन शो में डोगरा परिधान के प्रदर्शन में मिली प्रशंसा

1 मार्च 2019

एमएच में देविका नदी पर तैयार होगा नया पुल
Udhampur

एमएच में देविका नदी पर तैयार होगा नया पुल

1 मार्च 2019

एबीवीपी ने निकाला तिरंगा मार्ग
Udhampur

एबीवीपी ने निकाला तिरंगा मार्ग

28 फरवरी 2019

हबाई सेवा बंद होने के वाद हेलिकप्टर सेवा भी बंद रही
Udhampur

हबाई सेवा बंद होने के वाद हेलिकप्टर सेवा भी बंद रही

27 फरवरी 2019

दो दिन के बाद खुल राष्ट्रीय राजमार्ग, फंसे वाहन निकाले
Udhampur

दो दिन के बाद खुल राष्ट्रीय राजमार्ग, फंसे वाहन निकाले

28 फरवरी 2019

लोअर रैंबल में पानी की किल्लत से लोग परेशान
Udhampur

लोअर रैंबल में पानी की किल्लत से लोग परेशान

28 फरवरी 2019

